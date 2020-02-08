The Haitian president sets conditions for dealing with opposition

PORT-AU-PRINCE – President Jovenel Moise said on Friday that he is optimistic that negotiations with a coalition of his political opponents will succeed in forging a power-sharing deal to end months of stalemate that have left Haiti without a functioning government.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Moise explained his negotiating position in the conversations that began last week in the papal envoy’s mission to Haiti with political opponents and some civil society organizations. He said he would accept a prime minister of the opposition and a shortened term of office, but only after approval of a constitutional reform to strengthen the presidency.

Moise said that his efforts to improve living conditions for Haiti’s 11 million people during his first three years in office were thwarted by the constitutional demand that the National Assembly should approve virtually all major presidential actions.

He said he would only hold one term of office, so that he would not personally benefit from the powers of a stronger presidency.

“It makes me optimistic to see my brothers and sisters from the political opposition, civil society and religious groups,” he said. “I think we’re at a crossroads.”

Moise is a former banana farmer who won 56% of the vote against three opponents in the 2016 elections. During his first two years in office, he made some progress with rural infrastructure projects. Then the end of subsidized Venezuelan oil aid to Haiti caused chaos in the poorest nation of the western hemisphere.

Without aid, the economy contracted and studies over the years found dubious spending of hundreds of millions of dollars in aid from the Petrocaribe program of Venezuela. Protests started about the improper spending of Petrocaribe and protests snowed until Moise’s opponents last week for almost three months a lockdown of the capital of Haiti.

Protests were accompanied by a constant blocking of the Moise agenda in the National Assembly. A small group of opposition legislators blocked Moise proposals with tactics ranging from filibusters to throwing furniture in the Senate room or calling on supporters to block senators’ access to the building.

The country was unable to organize parliamentary elections and the National Assembly was closed last month, leaving Moise without a constitutionally recognized government. He says the constitution allows him to rule by decree with legal approval, but he chooses not to do so to forge national unity.

Observers say that developed countries that provide Haiti with most of their state budget are very reluctant to continue to finance a government that could be accused of moving towards dictatorship.

The constitution of Haiti from 1987 was drafted after the end of three decades of dictatorship and aims in part to prevent the emergence of another strong man through sharply restrictive presidential powers.

“The 1987 constitution took all power off the hands of the president. The president has zero power and the people demand everything from the president of the republic, “Moise told AP in the foyer of his house in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

Moise said he wants a new constitution that stipulates that presidential proposals are automatically approved if the National Assembly does not vote them up or down within 60 days.

He also wants all political conditions to last five years. Senate terms currently range from two to six years, depending on a number of factors, leading to constant change and campaigning in a country where widespread insecurity and corruption are difficult to organize elections.

The convening of a constitutional assembly to rewrite the charter would almost certainly take up most of Moise’s remaining two years.

Most of the political opposition has demanded that Moise shorten his term of office considerably, with some demanding his immediate resignation and others asking him to transfer power early next year.

He said the negotiations would succeed “if there is goodwill on the part of the people involved to find a way forward with a realistic calendar.”

“You cannot say that you will implement these reforms in two months,” he said.

A coalition of relatively moderate opponents and civil society organizations was unable to make a deal with Moise’s representatives at the papal nunciature last week. Another group of tough opponents did not participate.

Moise said he thinks he can make a deal with enough opponents to help the country move forward.

“We must all come together and close a deal, even if that deal is not accepted by everyone,” he said. “You will have radicals, extremists who do not want to sign, who do not want to accept it, but that will not kill the republic.

“I am not committed to completing my term. I am committed to reform, “he said.

