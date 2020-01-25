The guy who leads Trump's fight to hide evidence said the Democrats hid evidence - Mother Jones

Of all President Donald Trump’s lawyers who had been relatively short on his defense on Saturday, the White House lawyer Pat Cipollone may have made the bold statement. In his opening speech, Cipollone said the House impeachment officials had hidden evidence from the Senate during their three days of arguing for Trump’s elimination.

The following arguments showed that the Democrats did not provide any information that Trump’s lawyers are using as a declaration of discharge for the President. It is of course not the responsibility of prosecutors to build a defense, and there is no mention of anything “hiding” them.

But Cipollone’s remark isn’t just wrong, it’s a breathtaking example of hypocrisy.

This is the man who personally oversaw Trump’s full defense against the house’s impeachment investigation. Cipollone wrote the letter of October 11, widely ridiculed for its partisan character and lack of legal arguments, which flatly refused to provide evidence that the Democrats were looking for. “Trump and his government cannot participate in your biased and unconstitutional investigation under these circumstances,” he wrote. And Cipollone has monitored the government’s fight in court to prevent Parliament from enforcing subpoenas. All of this led to Trump being charged with obstructing the judiciary.

Democrats have accused Cipollone of hiding personal evidence because he has “played a pivotal role” in Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation and, as a White House lawyer, has raised concerns among White House advisers about Trump’s behavior towards Ukraine , These factors make him a “material witness” to the Trump charges, Democrats argued. “You must disclose all of the facts and information that you have first-hand knowledge and that may be used in connection with evidence or argument that you present in your role as President’s Legal Counsel,” the Democratic Prosecutor wrote in a letter on Tuesday to Cipollone, “so that the Senate and the Supreme Judge can be informed about possible ethical problems, conflicts or prejudices.”

On Tuesday, Cipollone and his team voted in favor of a series of votes in which the Senate Republicans rejected democratic amendments that would have forced the Senate to provide documents and testimony from witnesses such as the White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and the former national White House security officials overtake adviser John Bolton, who knows Trump’s approach firsthand. On Saturday, in an impressive account of chutzpah, Trump’s lawyers cited the absence of eyewitnesses to stand up for Trump’s innocence.