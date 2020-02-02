Actress Hilary Duff has been struggling with a guilt complex after bringing her newborn daughter to the life of her son Luca.

Duff welcomed Banks, her daughter with her husband Matthew Koma, in 2018. She says the new addition to the family took a while to get used to her seven-year-old son Luca, reports aceshowbiz.com. Luca is Duff’s son from her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff about the birth of her daughter: “The guilt I felt for bringing her into the world was so great”

“The guilt I felt for bringing her into the world was so great. It was just him and me for so long that he said: ‘Why … why would you do this? I really love the way it is. “It wasn’t spoiled; it was so sad. I was like,‘ How do I reverse this? It’s too late, “Duff told Us Weekly.

Duff says his situation was amplified by the intense emotions he experienced during pregnancy.

“They are such great feelings. When you are pregnant, everything feels more magnified.”

She says her son has adapted to the arrival of Banks.

“It’s the best. It’s a chemical reaction between brothers sometimes, where he knows he has to protect her … It’s really sweet the way he takes care of her. But also, sometimes I think,” Hey, I did you good. I promise that I know what I am doing, “he said.

