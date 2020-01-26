The greatest dancer Oti Mabuse in tears over the breathtaking routine of husband and wife

Oti Mabuse was in tears at The Greatest Dancer of a man and his wife.

Alex and Jacqueline wanted to show their dancing to the world and hoped that 75% of the audience would turn on their lights and open the mirror.

While speaking to Curtis Pritchard, the phone boy, the two said that they had met at a party and married in the same year that they started dancing.

Curtis admitted that he had fallen in love with her and they melted his heart when Alex said he would be lost without his wife.

Alex said, “When we dance, we can tell everyone that if you think about it, you can do what you want.”

Alex and Jacqueline got ready for their appearance

(Image: BBC)

Curtis admitted that his heart was melting

The Greatest Dancer trainers and spectators were in tears over the emotional performance when they fell in love with the couple.

In a breathtaking moment, Alex picked up his wife and turned her around in her wheelchair.

Glee star Matt Morrison gave his feedback and said, “I feel like there was nothing you couldn’t do. It was so passionate. The connection you both have is the one we all fell in love with ,

“I was so moved by this performance. Thank you, it was a gift.”

They left the audience in tears

Alex whirled his wife over the head

Cheryl added: “You are the perfect example of not being able to stand in the way of a disability, because it was a breathtaking achievement.”

Todrick Hall claimed it was like a “modern Cinderella” and Jacqueline seemed safe in Alex’s arms.

As Oti said, “I’m so happy. We haven’t had anyone come here who actually does a ballroom play. The fact that you could do a nice foxtrot and have a climb and fall and then you did this incredible lift.”

Oti was in tears

They ended up with a kiss

Greatest Dancer viewers went to Twitter to praise the sensational performance.

A fan said: “Moved to tears by Alex and Jacqueline. Absolutely beautiful!”

“I got real goose bumps when he lifted them up,” added another.

A third said: “It was absolutely beautiful and always so moving.”

* The Greatest Dancer will air on BBC One on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.