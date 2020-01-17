The grasshopper outbreak, the worst in 25 years, strikes East Africa

ADDIS ABABA – The worst outbreak of desert grasshoppers in 25 years has spread to East Africa and is an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, the authorities said. Sometimes unusual climatic conditions are to blame.

The swarms of locusts hang in some places like shimmering dark clouds on the horizon. Approximately as long as a finger, the insects fly together millions of times and devour harvests and force people in some areas to physically dig through them. Near the Kenyan city of Isiolo, a young camel herder hit her with a stick on Thursday. Others tried to scream them away.

An “extremely dangerous increase” in the activity of swarms of locusts has been reported in Kenya, the East African regional authority reported this week. A swarm was 60 kilometers long and 40 kilometers wide in the northeast of the country, the development agency said in a statement.

“A typical swarm of desert grasshoppers can contain up to 150 million grasshoppers per square kilometer,” it said. “Swarms move with the wind and can cover 100 to 150 kilometers in one day. An average swarm can destroy as many food plants in a day as is enough to feed 2,500 people. “

The outbreak of desert grasshoppers, considered the most dangerous grasshopper species, has also affected parts of Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea, and IGAD warns that parts of South Sudan and Uganda may come next.

The outbreak worsens food security in the region, warned the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization. Hundreds of thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed.

Millions of people are already facing the constant risk of drought or flooding, fatal unrest in Ethiopia, extremist attacks in Somalia and ongoing fighting in South Sudan as a result of the civil war.

The further increase in locust swarms could continue until June, as the favorable breeding conditions continue to exist, according to IGAD. This has been fueled by unusually severe flooding in parts of the region in recent weeks.

Locust outbreaks can be devastating. According to the FAO, controls in 20 North African countries cost more than $ 500 million between 2003 and 2005, with crop losses exceeding $ 2.5 billion.

To prevent and combat outbreaks, the authorities analyze satellite images, store pesticides and carry out spray flights from the air. In Ethiopia, officials said they used four small planes to help fight the invasion.

However, one approach has failed in Kenya in recent days when the Minister of Agriculture asked people to post photos of suspected grasshoppers or “little ones” in Swahili on social media.

A mocking series of pictures of warthogs, cats, lizards and other beasts followed with requests for help with identification, and the appeal was ended.

