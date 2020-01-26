The Grammy Show begins with a moment of silence for Kobe

LOS ANGELES, CA. – The latest Grammy Awards to be presented on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (all local times):

12:45

The pre-Grammy Awards ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Interim Recording Academy, opened the ceremony in which dozens of Grammys are distributed before the main show.

“Since we are in his house, I ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” Mason said.

Artists who came to the exhibition responded to Bryant’s death and influence.

The blues artist and Grammys nominee Keb ‘Mo’ described Bryant’s death as a “big loss”.

“He’s just a great role model,” said Keb ‘Mo.

British artist Labrinth said: “It was crazy news to hear this morning. It has been a part of my life for a long time. … I could not believe it. “

10 am.

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X go into one of the most exciting days of their careers when they attend their very first Grammy Awards on Sunday, where they are the top nominees. But ten days before what was arguably the biggest night of music, the industry broke out when the Recording Academy announced that it had taken its recently hired CEO, Deborah Dugan, on vacation for misconduct.

Dugan and her lawyers shot back at the academy, claiming the award ceremony was rigged. This energy sets a dark cloud over candidates like Lizzo, Eilish, and Lil Nas X, breakthrough acts fighting for the highest prices.

The Grammy Awards will be presented on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

