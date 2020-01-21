The governor of Puerto Rico dismisses more cabinet ministers after Hurricane Maria supplies were discovered

The governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, announced the dismissal of two other cabinet officials on Sunday, the latest consequence of the discovery of a warehouse full of emergency supplies destined for Hurricane Maria.

Glorimar Andujar, the family service secretary, and Fernando Gil-Ensenat, the housing secretary, were fired on Sunday, becoming the most recent cabinet members to lose their jobs after the dismissal of the director of the Office of Emergency Management of Puerto Rico, Carlos Acevedo, who was fired on Saturday.

Acevedo was fired only hours after a video circulated on Facebook that showed angry people entering the warehouse, in an area where thousands of people have been living in shelters since a recent earthquake.

At a press conference on layoffs, Ms. Vázquez said: “There have been actions by government officials that have been completely unacceptable.”

“Under my administration, nobody can come to me with lies. I have a commitment [with the people of Puerto Rico]. Public officials with me have the same commitment. ”

1/20

Team leader Kenney takes refuge under the blade of an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division preparing to take off during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Isla Grande, Puerto Rico, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

2/20

An HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division takes off behind Team Leader Alexander Blake and his fellow soldiers during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Morovis, October 5, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

3/20

The Bynum crew member is in tropical rain while an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division prepares to take off during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, on Isla Grande, 6 October 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

4/20

Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter pilot Chris Greenway receives a hug from a woman who thanks him for the water while working with the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Verde de Comerio , October 7, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

5/20

A man carries a water box away from an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after soldiers working with the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division left relief supplies during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya, 5 October 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

6/20

Team leader Alexander Blake, of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division, loads water in a helicopter during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, on Isla Grande, October 5, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

20/7

Residents wait for soldiers in UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division to deliver food and water during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in San Lorenzo

Reuters

8/20

An HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division lands in a field to avoid lightning during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Manati, October 5, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

09/20

Residents hold their hands up to indicate that they need water while the Blackhawk UH-60 helicopters of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division pass flying during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, near Ciales, 7 October 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

10/20

Tropical rain splashes on a runway while the HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division expect the weather to clear during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Isla Grande, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

11/20

Pilot Eldwin Bocanegra Torres talks to residents isolated by landslides in the mountains after unloading food and water from a helicopter during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, near Utuado, October 10, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

12/20

Residents stand in front of wind-damaged trees while waiting for soldiers in UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division to deliver food and water during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in San Lorenzo, on October 7, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

13/20

The contents of a house are seen from the air during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria near Utuado, October 10, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

14/20

Thomas looks out the window of an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division, loaded with relief supplies, during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria on Isla Grande, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

15/20

A message written on the rooftop is seen from the air during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria near Humacao, October 10, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

16/20

An HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division lands in a field during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria in San Sebastian, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

17/20

First-class sergeant Eladio Tirado, who is from Puerto Rico, is looking for a landing site for a Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division, during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria near Ciales, October 7, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

18/20

The children carry water from an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after soldiers working with the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. UU. They left relief supplies during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya, October 5, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

19/20

First-class sergeant Eladio Tirado of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the First Armored Division, which is from Puerto Rico, speaks with residents while helping during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in San Lorenzo, October 7 of 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

20/20

Residents look through a fence at the helicopters of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division that was parked in a closed field during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Lares, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

She said the decision to fire the two ministers was taken after they were unable to provide the information she requested about other collection and distribution centers.

“They couldn’t tell me specifically where these centers were located, what they contained and if an inventory was completed,” he said.

Blogger Lorenzo Delgado posted a live video of the store after receiving a suggestion about it, revealing its contents of water bottles, cribs, baby food and other basic supplies that had apparently not been touched since Hurricane Maria hit the territory from the USA UU. September 2017

The warehouse is located in the southern coastal city of Ponce, where a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the region, killing one person and displacing 7,000 people to shelters while strong aftershocks continue.

The mayor of Ponce, María Meléndez, told The Associated Press that she was outraged by the discovery, as she and other mayors had been trying to locate basic supplies since the earthquake.

“I spent several days requesting cribs and water,” he said. “They sent me to Cabo Rojo for the cots and to San Juan for the water.

“If I had known that those supplies were there, I would have demanded that they be removed immediately.”

Ms. Vázquez answered questions about how it was possible that she did not know about the existence of the warehouse by saying: “That’s what the head of agencies is for … inform the governor.”

He added his concern that the discovery of the store and subsequent consequences would affect Puerto Rico’s position in Washington, which temporarily withheld some federal funds for Maria’s relief amid corruption and fears of mismanagement.

