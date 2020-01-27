A document that invites expressions of interest in Air India, published on Monday, said the government would sell a 100% stake in the carrier, which operates both national and international routes.

Reuters

Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:26 PM IST

Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18.com)

New Delhi: The government announced plans on Monday to sell all its stake in Air India in a revised momentum to sell its national airline after an initial attempt to sell a majority stake in the airline failed to submit a single offer in 2018.

A document that invites expressions of interest in Air India, published on Monday, said the government would sell a 100% stake in the carrier, which operates both national and international routes.

“The Government of India (GOI) has given its approval” in principle “for the strategic divestment of AI (Air India) by transferring management control and selling 100% of AI’s share capital held by AI, which will include AI’s 100% stake in AIXL (Air India Express Limited) and 50% in AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited), “the document says.

The document set March 17 as the deadline for filing initial expressions of interest and said that any bidder would have to agree to assume a debt of approximately $ 3.26 billion, along with other liabilities.

The government said the substantial ownership and effective control of Air India would have to remain with an Indian entity after the sale, limiting the scope of any foreign bidder interested in the asset.

In 2018, India had tried to sell a 76% stake in Air India and discharge around $ 5.1 billion of its debt, terms that potential buyers at that time considered too burdensome.

Air India, known for its pet Maharaja, has some of the most lucrative national and international parking and landing spaces in India that are key to airlines.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.