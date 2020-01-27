There is obvious evidence that the government has assimilated the failed attempt to sell Air India during its first term. The biggest change in the conditions of the offer, which were announced today, is that the government intends to leave the airline completely.

As the divestment process resumed on Monday, it became clear that the government is trying to sell 100% of the share capital in the airline, along with 100% Air India shareholding in AI Express Limited and 50% at Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited.

In the previous attempt, the government had offered only 76% of the capital in the two airlines, a major obstacle for potential investors.

The second great learning of the cold response that had been seen in the last bidding process is that the total debt that the bidder will have to bear has also been significantly reduced. The bidding document says that there will only be a little more than Rs 23,000 crore in the books of the airlines (which is less than half of AI’s debt) and that liabilities outside the debt would be an additional amount, backed up for assets.

Third, this divestment round requires 3 percent of the airline’s capital for employee stock options. It also presents the status of airline employees in a better perspective compared to other airline peers. The document also says that almost every third airline employee will retire in the next five years and that their employee expenses are at the same level as the IndiGo market leader. But, once again, no Voluntary Retirement Plan or any other method by which employee strength can be reduced is mentioned.

So, at least in terms of leaving the airline completely and decreasing the debt burden of the employee plus the buyer, the government seems to have done well this time.

Some other bidding conditions for potential bidders also seem benign. For example, she wants the acquirer to ensure that AI and Air India Express Limited (AIXL) continue their business “permanently for a period of three years from the closing date of the proposed Transaction under the terms specified. in the final documents provided, the foregoing will not restrict the rationalization of routes by AI and AIXL or any action, step or decision taken for the operational and financial efficiency of AI and AIXL. ”

In simple terms, it means that the bidder cannot close the airline or declare it bankrupt for at least three years. In addition, the bidder cannot leave the “Air India” brand.

So, will the government succeed this time in getting Air India out of their hands? There have been reports of increased interest in this round of divestment, and it is likely that at least one large corporate house will throw its hat into the ring.

But technical failures remain. There seems to be no relaxation in the 49 percent limit for foreign airlines to invest in Indian airlines. This means that no foreign airline with deep pockets can bid directly for AI, as it would necessarily require an Indian partner, thus reducing the number of potential bidders.

The second concern is about the bad finances of the airlines. Air India has been desperately without cash for much of this fiscal year, as the government has been reluctant to inject more money into this giant that generates losses. And this serious cash shortage has impacted the airline’s operations. An airline source had previously said that fees to sellers and creditors so far this tax have already crossed the mark of Rs 8,000 million.

Daily operation is not only a struggle, but Air India’s finances seem to get worse every year. In 2018-19 (the latest financial data available), AI reported an increase of more than Rs 3,000 million in annual losses to record its highest net loss of Rs 8,474.8 million.

This meant that AI lost almost Rs 23 million every day of fiscal year 19; This is the highest loss since the two previous airlines merged to form the current entity in 2007. The net loss for fiscal year 2018 was Rs 5,348 million.

In addition, according to the airline’s auditors, the accumulated losses now amount to a whopping 62,694 crore. AI’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 65,245.87 million as of March 31 of this year. The total debt in his books on that date was Rs. 58,255.9 rupees.

And the airline is not only sinking more in losses, but its subsidiaries are not in the pink of health either.

As of March this year, Air India had five subsidiaries: AI Express, Alliance Air (low cost national), Hotel Corporation of India, Air India Air Transport Services (own land service arm), Air India Engineering Services and AISATS (ground service joint venture with Singapore SATS).

During 2018-19, four of these six subsidiaries also reported losses; Small gains were obtained only from the two ground assistance arms. With the precarious finances of Air India, the reluctance of large Indian business houses to come forward and the government’s intransigence over foreign airline restrictions, the sale can still be a difficult decision.

The author is a senior journalist. The opinions expressed are personal.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.