Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:02 AM IST

New Delhi: The government could consider reducing the import tariff on the raw material used in the fertilizer industry in the next budget in order to boost national manufacturing in the country, sources said.

A lower import tariff on raw materials such as rock phosphate and sulfur used to manufacture DAP (ammonium phosphate) would help boost national production and reduce the import bill, according to sources.

Currently, there is an import tariff of 5 percent on such imports and the country imports about 95 percent of its DAP requirement from world markets. The country also imports about 30 percent of its urea needs.

During April-December 2019-20, imports of raw and manufactured fertilizers from the country grew 8.47 percent to USD 6.2 billion.

The Ministry of Commerce has suggested to its financial counterpart that it rationalize basic customs duties in more than 300 items to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce the growing import bill.

It has been proposed to eliminate the import tariff of products such as used paper and wood pulp, which is currently 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

In 2018-19, the country’s imports increased approximately 9 percent to USD 507,440 million. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2020-21 on February 1.

