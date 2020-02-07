The GOP broadcasts political mailers that look like official census documents – Mother Jones

Here’s something sleazy: in 2019, the state of Montana had to warn voters twice about mailers from the Republican National Committee, disguised to look like official 2020 census documents. They were actually requests for money and voter information to help re-elect President Donald Trump.

But the GOP has not stopped.

In response to our recent request for your political post, a Michigan resident has sent us a document that looks almost identical to the document that the GOP put under fire last year. (We have slightly edited the document.) Our reader is not alone – a television station in Michigan also recently wrote about the practice that caused “confusion.” We have contacted the Michigan census officers and are awaiting comments.

Although the RNC did not respond to our request for comment, it told Montana – and the local news station – that it was not trying to imitate the Census Bureau. It clearly stated that these were from the Republican party.

But the use of capital letters suggests otherwise:

In 2010, the last time there was a census, the RNC did the same. That year, Congress even passed a law to try and stop it: the Prevent Misleading Census Look Alike Mailings Act. But the rules are weak and the email that our reader has received in Michigan is probably not illegal. To be honest, both parties use tricks to get voter information and money: a 2018 report from the Baltimore Sun discovered that the Democratic party sent a fundraising question packaged as a survey. Bad, sure. But linking it to the actual Census is a bigger step.

To confuse people about the official Census process, which has already begun, the count may cause harm, officials are worried. “We want to immediately remove any confusion,” Emilie Ritter Saunders, a Montana Department of Commerce spokesperson, told Washington Post in 2019. She was worried about a wrong count – which could affect federal funding. “Estimates show that Montana is also about to receive another congress representative,” she said.

As Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman has reported extensively, the Trump government has attempted to undermine the 2020 census process to anchor a white majority. These mailers only add more confusion to the process.

