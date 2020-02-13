The Good Samaritan comes into action while the man struggles to escape the burning pickup truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rescued on Wednesday afternoon from a burning pickup on Interstate 95 by a good Samaritan with an iPhone in his hand.

The heroic screen went down in the northern lanes of the I-95 just south of the Dolphin Expressway.

Jim Angulo said he saw the flames and smoke from his driver’s side window and saw a man struggling to get out of the burning truck.

“Then I realized:” Oh my god, he can’t get out, “Angulo said.

He said his instinct was to record the fiery scene on his cell phone and jump in to help.

“I started yelling at the man who had just kicked out the window,” Get out, get out! “And he screamed in Spanish,” I can’t. “I can’t!” Angulo recalled. “When I jumped out, the man next to me, he jumped out, and we just grabbed him and pulled him out.”

Jim Angulo came into action when he saw a man struggling to come out of a burning pickup after a crash on the I-95. (WPLG)

Witnesses said it all started when the man’s pickup collided with an SUV while traveling on the busy highway.

The man in the pickup truck, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Angulo said he was conscious and alert, but he had some burns on his legs.

“You don’t think at that moment. You are just trying to do the right thing,” Angulo said.

