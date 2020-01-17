The Good Place Stars Reveal Ted Danson Sleepover Details

Whether you are ready for it or not, The Good Place goes to the big TV out there and ends on Thursday, January 30.

The acclaimed NBC comedy ends its four seasons with an end that left stars behind William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto satisfied, but they don’t want it to end.

“I could work with this man,” Harper told E! News, pointing to Jacinto, “for the rest of my days and it would be too short.”

But will the fans be happy? “Yes, I mean to be a fan of the show and work on the show, read that final script … just read with what Mike (Schur, series maker) is, I think, yes, I think it’s an incredible way to end it, “Jacinto said.” I think it’s a very satisfying, complete way to end things. “

Harper and Jacinto play two dead people, originally tortured at the Bad Place, who subsequently proved that people can evolve, they can become better people just by trying. Even in the hereafter. Involvement in the show has changed their lives, the duo said.

“Being part of something that touches people is really great, and that people are affected by it,” Harper said.

The cast of Good Place is well knitted. With Kristen Bell and Ted Danson leader of the pack, Harper, Jacinto, D’Arcy Carden and Jameela Jamil have forged a decent bond. “We cherish the time we can spend together, whether for work, on set or off set,” Jacinto said about reuniting with Harper during NBCUniversal’s 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation.

This bond was also reinforced with a guest party at Danson’s house.

“It’s kind of like everything you can ask for at a slumber party,” Jacinto said. “I felt like a 10 year old again.”

Click on play in the video above to hear what the two have stolen from the set. The episode of Thursday, January 16, Michael (Danson) performs tests while Chidi (Harper) gets good advice from Jason (Jacinto).

The Good Place will be broadcast on Thursday at 8:30 PM. on NBC.

(E! And NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)