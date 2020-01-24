The Good Place loves friends. There is no secret there. The NBC comedy from the afterlife has been repeatedly mentioned by Friends, most by Michael (Ted Danson), the reformed demon who previously tortured the deceased Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil). In the penultimate episode of the show, The Good Place winked even further at Friends.

Earlier mentions include this nugget about Michael preparing to meet the people: “So, to meet you all, I have studied the human concept of friends. I have even viewed all 10 seasons of the Friends show. Boy, those Friends Were they really friends, weren’t they? Although, and I realize that this is the kind of observation that would only arise in the spirit of an eternal being: how did they afford that apartment? A waitress and a chef with those property prices in Manhattan. “

When he talked about his relationship with Eleanor, Michael said, “Well, because we’re becoming friends like Ross and Phoebe.” And a more recent reference to sending people to the right place versus the bad place: “Are you going to sit there and say that every friend belongs in hell? I mean, maybe Ross and Rachel, and Monica and Joey, and certainly Chandler. .. but Phoebe? “

Well, it appears that Phoebe is in the right place. Kind of. Lisa Kudrow guest played as the titular Patty in the penultimate episode of The Good Place, “Patty.” More specifically, Kudrow played Hypatia of Alexandria, a philosopher, one of the few who went to the right place. While she experienced endless blessings for centuries, her mind was no longer what it was.

“When we designed the character, we knew she had to be foggy and wear that comic tone, and Lisa was the only person who felt like it,” series maker Mike Schur Variety told me. “I used to work on The Comeback a million years ago, and I sent her an email and asked her if she could do it. She was on vacation with her family, ironically I think in Greece, and she said,” This is a sign. ” So she came and did it and was delicious, as she always is. “

Kudrow’s appearance was well-guarded secret.

On Instagram she thanked Schur.

“Look what I have to do !! Thank you for asking Mike Schur! You all made it a week,” she wrote.

The final of the Good Place series will be broadcast on NBC on Thursday 30 January.

