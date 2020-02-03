The Good Place Cast reveals which end scenes have destroyed them

Team Cockroach had a good end when The Good Place ended on Thursday, January 30 at NBC. The critically acclaimed comedy included the stories of Eleanor, Michael, Janet, Chidi, Tahani and Jason with moving scenes that were just as difficult for the cast of The Good Place as for the cast and crew to produce.

After the final, E! News was with the cast—Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper and Jameela Jamil– to get the most difficult scenes in the series final.

For Jamil, it was the scene in which Danson’s Michael presented her character, Tahani, with his bowtie when she started a new career as an architect in the afterlife. It was moving for her: “Because Ted taught me how to perform in the show, he gave me that peacock bow as if he felt -“

“Why do you always throw me under the bus? What if people hate your performance?” Danson said.

“I wasn’t so bad, okay? I wasn’t so bad. When he gave it to me, it just felt like he was giving me all that,” she said. “It just felt very symbolic in everything he gave me. And also the fact that he let me share every snack he had given for four years.”

“Really had no choice,” said Danson.

Jacinto admitted that it was his dance series, because he felt the pressure to do it for his cast. Danson said it was shooting in the Redwoods. “It wasn’t hard to do, but it was really sweet,” he said.

Carden admitted that she was crying quite well while photographing the final, especially the last scene she shared with Bell. “You cried a lot in the final,” Bell told Carden. “Your robot was crying so much.”

“The robot that wasn’t crying was crying a lot,” Carden laughed. But no girl, no robot.

Jackson said filming on the Pont des Arts in Paris, the last scene they shot for the series (but not the last scene in the show), was hard to get through, as well as the Redwood day. Bell said the scene in which her character begged Jackson to stay with her was hard to shoot.

“The plea, despair of that scene where you can’t leave me because I told myself I always wanted to be alone, but I don’t want to be alone, I want to be with you, it was very difficult for me to say,” she said .

Click on the video above to hear more from the cast of The Good Place.

The final is now streamed via the NBC app.

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)