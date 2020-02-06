The global auto industry is preparing for a big shock from China

China has been the promised land for American, European and Japanese car manufacturers for decades. Now the outbreak of the corona virus threatens to prolong the slump in vehicle sales, derail production in the country and confuse global automotive supply chains.

Volkswagen, Daimler, General Motors, Renault, Honda and Hyundai are among the global automakers that have invested heavily in China, partnered with local companies and built huge factories. China makes more cars than any other country and is also the largest market in the world.

When auto factories across China were closed last month for the New Year holidays, the industry was already under tremendous pressure: sales had been declining for two years due to the loss of tax incentives for electric cars and the slowing economy, and officials expected an unprecedented one third year of stagnation.

Many of these factories have had to be closed since at least until next week when the Chinese government tried to contain the virus that first appeared in Wuhan, a major transportation hub for cars, before sweeping across the country, infecting thousands of people and killing hundreds , The automakers are preparing for even longer standstills and a deeper recession in global sales.

Sales and production suffer

In China, almost 60 million people are still in detention. Three cities each report more than a thousand confirmed coronavirus cases. In the meantime, the virus continues to spread, keeping a large number of potential buyers at home until the outbreak peaks.

“We assume that consumers tend to avoid buying cars in dealerships until then, to reduce the risk of infection, ”said S&P Global Ratings analysts in a report released on Wednesday.

The expanded plant closings are expected make it difficult for the industry to get out of the recession. According to S & P Global Ratings, the outbreak will force automakers in China to cut production by about 15% in the first quarter.

The auto industry is particularly at risk because the virus comes from one of China’s “auto cities”. General Motors, Nissan, Renault, Honda and Peugeot’s PSA Group has large factories in Wuhan that have been closed since the end of January.

According to S&P Global Ratings, Wuhan and the rest of Hubei Province make up 9% of total Chinese automobile production. PSA Group told CNN Business this week that the Wuhan plant would remain closed at least until February 14th, despite a spokesman added that European operations are not yet affected by parts or logistical issues.

Other automakers are also trying to assess the impact of the outbreak and keep it to a minimum.

“It’s a very fluid situation,” GM CEO Mary Barra told investors on Wednesday during a results presentation. She said the company is working with its Chinese partners and local health authorities to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted.

Daimler and Volkswagen from Germany have announced that they will resume vehicle production in China on Monday. However, both companies have added that they will continue to monitor the situation and adjust plans as needed.

Volkswagen is most exposed to potential damage. The world’s largest automaker has 24 factories that manufacture cars or parts in China. China accounts for 40% of production.

Volkswagen said on Wednesday that its supply chain “is on the right track well in advance of the start of production in order to be fully functional” and that the planned deliveries to customers have not changed.

Toyota, which makes 15% of its cars in China but is less at risk than Japanese rival Honda, is also concerned. Toyota managers told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday that the company is considering whether to resume production in China on Monday.

“It is very unclear and can change very, very quickly in the coming days and weeks,” said Didier Leroy, Executive Vice President. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen.”

The situation could get worse before it gets better. S&P Global Ratings researchers said the Chinese government could extend factory decommissioning to limit the risk of infection. Half of China’s auto and auto parts production is affected. Auto factories in cities like Shanghai and Tianjin – hundreds of miles from Wuhan – may be out of operation for a “longer” period, they warned.

The risks beyond China

The longer the crisis lasts, the greater the likelihood that global automotive supply chains will be damaged.

The German engineering firm Bosch, the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive components, has dozens of plants in China, including two in Wuhan. Other parts suppliers, including Schaeffler, ZF Friedrichshafen, Faurecia and Valeo, are active in the country to a considerable extent, according to S & P Global Ratings.

China is also the global production base for electric motors, transmissions and other components for electric cars. Tesla, which sources parts from several companies in China, has already announced that production at its new plant in Shanghai will be delayed.

The time of the crisis has come for a large car manufacturer. Hyundai stopped production at its plants in South Korea this week because the coronavirus cut supplies of parts.

According to Simon MacAdam, Global Economist at Capital Economics, the Korean automotive sector sources 29% of its parts from China. He said Hyundai’s decision underscores how valuable China is to key manufacturing supply chains around the world.

“Even industries where there is apparently little commitment to Chinese suppliers will almost certainly have companies that rely heavily on input from China,” MacAdam wrote in a research report on Wednesday. “Only bottlenecks in the production of a weak but crucial component are required to bring a higher-quality downstream production to a standstill.

– Laura He, Chris Isidore and Enjoji Kaori contributed to this report.