The GH music industry is not just for married women; And it's not a good thing

Ghanaian rapper Lousika, real name Christelle Akua Sika Amankona, who has taken time to marry and have children, says the music industry is not just for female acts that marry or have children. children.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the rapper said;

“I would say that the industry is not fair to those who marry, especially women and that is not a good thing. Marriage shouldn’t be a big deal, but in our part of the world it is and it’s just unfortunate.

“Look at me, when I got married and got pregnant, I had to take a break to take care of my family and I haven’t come back yet. I would say that it was somewhat favorable for me because I am not on any label but for someone who works with a label, it is something else.

“It’s like they don’t want to work with you, they thought you couldn’t do it or be yourself, they thought the excuses for family problems would be too much, which is not fair all.

Also read: Screenshot: Fella Makafui finally hints at why she broke up with Medikal; It’s here

Lousika continued;

“Who asked people like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy if they would stop working to take care of the house?” Does anyone expect them to do it? No. But for us, that’s how it should be your choice.

“Even when people want to book you for events, they are skeptical about it, which is not a good thing at all,” she told Graphic Showbiz.