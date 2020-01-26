GAINESVILLE, Fla. – MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points per game and No.1. Baylor extended the winning streak to 16 with a 72-61 victory over Florida in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday night.

Florida leading eight early in the first half, but late in the first half of Baylor proved insurmountable

The Big 12 / SEC Challenge ended in a split, with each conference winning five games

The Gators return to the SEC team on Tuesday when they host the Mississippi State

The Bears improved to 6-1 at the annual conference – the best record of any team at any conference – and themselves another week at the top of the Associated Press poll.

Baylor also gave the Big 12 an even split (5-5) in the daily series.

The Bears (17-1) overcame an eight-point deficit early and led 19 points in the second half before Florida placed a small rally. The Gators (12-7) had the opportunity to make a one-digit game with just over 7 minutes to play, but missed the front end of three consecutive one-and-one. Kerry Blackshear Jr. twice charged with back-to-back existence and then Noah Locke did the same seconds later.

What could have been an eight-point game was still a comfortable lead for the Bears.

Florida finally managed to beat Baylor’s lead to 10 for Andrew Nembhard’s driving layup with 2:40 remaining. But the Bears responded at the other end thanks to the 13th offensive rebound, which led to two free throws for the Bandoo.

Davion Mitchell finished with 11 points and six assists for Baylor, who was a small underdog coming into the game. Jared Butler came in at 10 points.

Baylor’s length, sport and defense endured all night problems for Florida, which shot 44% from the field and 23.5% from the 3-point range.

The Gators fell to 2-17 against team No. 1, including 10 consecutive losses.

Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 20 points. Nembhard added 16 points and eight assists, but lost more shots (8) than he did (6), including four 3-pointers. The Gators lost 13 of 17 behind the arc.

Baylor took control of the game with a 13-2 run to close out the first half, turning the tie game into a two-digit lead. The Bears hit six 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes – twice as many as Florida – and had seven offensive rebounds.

They received help from an unlikely source. Bandoo, averaging 7.5 points off the bench, scored 11 in the first half on 4 of 6 shots.

LARGE IMAGE

Baylor: The bears match the best start of their 18 games in school history. They also started 17-1 in 2011-12 and 2016-17. The 3 seeds landed in the NCAA Tournament after those regular seasons and eliminated both SEC teams (Kentucky in ’12, South Carolina in ’17).

Florida: The Gators seemed to be taking steps while hitting then – No. 4 Auburn last Saturday and almost stunning LSU on the road earlier this week. But the team’s offensive woes have come back against Baylor – no surprise as the Bears are one of the best defenses in the nation.

FOLLOWING INSTALLATION

Florida forward Doddy Bassett lost his second consecutive game with a calf injury. Bassett is averaging 1.3 points and 2 rebounds.

NEXT

Baylor: Returns to Big 12 action and plays in Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Bears have won three of the last four in the series but lost to the Cyclones in conference tournaments last March.

FLORIDA: Returns to SEC game and hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The Gators lost to the Bulldogs last year to end a series by winning eight games in a row.

TagsToTranslate College Basketball