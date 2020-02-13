The GA fire department takes action against suicides by firefighters and cancer-related deaths

Click here for updates on this story

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, GA (WGCL) – The city of South Fulton said it is taking preventive measures to help firefighters deal with suicide and educate firefighters about cancer prevention.

According to a press release, the city council agreed to work with SiteMed, a health company based in Marietta, to provide medical examinations and one-to-one counseling for rescue workers annually.

The councilors decided to take action after a surprising number of cancer-related deaths and suicides by firefighters across the country.

The International Association of Firefighters reported that 20 firefighting cancer deaths were reported in the U.S. in 2018.

In 2018, the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance reported that 82 firefighters and 21 rescue workers and medics died from suicide.

“The addition of annual physical resources is critical to protecting and saving the lives of our firefighters,” said Freddie D. Broome, chief fire officer at South Fulton.

Medical examinations can enable early detection of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other diseases.

Early detection and treatment can prevent death, injury and disability in the workplace by ensuring that our staff is healthy and physically fit to perform their duties, ”said Broome.

Please note: This content is subject to a strict local market embargo. If you have the same market as the contributor of this article, you must not use it on any platform.