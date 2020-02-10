The futuristic Her0 Zero aircraft concept promises more environmentally friendly travel

Streamlined and elegant, with two long wings in the rear, this looks like a gas-guzzling superjet built to cross the planet with little consideration for the environmental impact.

In fact, it’s the design for electric passenger aircraft that strives for efficiency, sustainability, and glamor.

The concept airplane is the work of New York-based designer Joe Doucet, who was inspired by his frequent short-haul business trips to produce something that can do the trip without the typical emissions of aircraft engines.

Doucet’s design, the Her0 Zero Emissions Airplane, uses electrically powered propellers on the back to provide thrust, while the wings, which end in large, upturned winglets, provide lift.

Her0 is one of several electrical nozzle concepts that have had their debut in recent years as the aerospace industry is grappling with further growth while trying to reduce environmental impact.

New era of flying?

This Her0 blueprint, Doucet told CNN Travel, serves both practical and aesthetic purposes.

Propellers are reliable and efficient. The compromise is a slightly longer flight time – around 20% – but the designer believes that this is not a problem on short or medium-haul flights.

The construction of the retracted wing is designed to ensure the balance of the aircraft – most of the weight will be on the back of the aircraft as the battery is located there.

From an aesthetic point of view, Doucet wants the aircraft to look “a bit more futuristic”, but also to be an attractive travel option for aviators.

“If you can make this a desirable thing that makes people wonder why it’s not there, you have a better chance of forcing the industry to respond to consumer demand,” he says.

Move towards the electric

In December 2019, the first fully commercial electric aircraft completed a test flight in Canada.

Some airlines are looking not only for new designs, such as Airbus’ dramatic “Bird of Prey” concept aircraft, but also for ways to convert existing aircraft into electric or hybrid electric vehicles to minimize the environmental impact of short-haul flights.

The British company Cranfield Aerospace Solution has set itself the task of converting a nine-seat aircraft from Britten-Norman into the first purely electrically powered aircraft in Great Britain.

Doucet describes himself as a “designer, entrepreneur, inventor and creative director” – but he is not an aeronautical engineer and this is his first foray into the world of aviation.

The designer said he relied on his years of flights to find a solution to a problem he had been thinking about for some time.

“I really track problems wherever they take me and try to address the solutions elegantly,” he says.

Doucet admits that Her0 will never see the light of day. However, the only goal of the designer is to start a conversation. If interest in its design promotes progress towards electric aircraft, this is considered a success.

Aviation engineers have already approached him to suggest improvements and discuss possible collaboration.