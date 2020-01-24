The future of consumer technology innovation

Certification: Public Sector CC0

As the celebrations to type in the new decade were over, more than 175,000 tech travelers returned to Las Vegas for the 53rd Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The forum that has launched gadgets ranging from floppy disks, camcorders and Blu-ray players has become an annual showcase for all consumer-oriented things.

This year was no exception to the spectacle of previous years – attendees watched folding tablets, huge OLED TVs, smart trash cans, their own mosquito nets, flying taxis, a lean pork, a weak pig toilet paper.

But beyond the cutting edge (and occasionally peculiar) display that fills the 3 million square feet of CES space, what does this indicate for the future of consumer technology? What trends and technologies are likely to remain, and what sets truly innovative innovations apart from those that burn bright but fade fast?

Penn Today spoke with David Hsu, a management professor studying business innovation and the commercialization of technology, to learn more about what CES says about the consumer technology landscape and what kinds of innovations will prevail in the future.

What interests you most about commercializing technology?

I went to Stanford college, where it is difficult to get away with the excitement of the transformative power of technology in society. This was reinforced at MIT, where I did my doctorate and continue to be very interested in technology as an empirical researcher working with technology and startups. This is important to me because I see technological progress as something that can improve society and drive growth.

What is it like to be at CES? Are all products or are there bigger goals?

I attended CES many years ago as a graduate student. It’s more about cutting-edge technology that tends to be consumer-oriented and more about showing that something is possible and could lead to something more dominant, perhaps not next year but the next 10 to 20 years.

Innovation is emphasized and companies are motivated to show the world that they are ahead of the curve and are working on things that are innovative. It focuses a lot more on customers than on business, so you tend to see a lot of things related to consumer-based technology. All in all, it’s a huge, highly visible conference and (for companies) it’s really an opportunity to meet a lot of people in the supply chain.

What trends in this year’s show do you think will become more widespread in the future?

One issue is connectivity – for example, with 5G there has been a lot of innovation in the infrastructure that will enable IoT (Internet of Things) – that can have millions of sensors with interconnection, for example. Having more (links) also goes into the issue of data awareness, and more connectivity is going to provide more data.

So in this case, it’s not just technology, but how well can one device connect and talk to other devices?

I think so. There was this explosion of breath-taking data, and that was exciting – we didn’t think we could have all this information. And beneath these data availability issues, with the rise of AI, consumers could have more direct and relevant information from sensors that can influence our behavior, with the help of communication technologies such as 5G.

How can the future of consumer technology affect more data and better connected devices?

One danger is overload – data takes over our lives, and we must be aware that we “save ourselves from technology”. Because we have alerts like “You spent 20% more time online this week”.

Because everyone only has 24 hours a day and seven days a week, we wouldn’t be surprised that consumer device manufacturers were trying to push us to do other things. There is almost an element of corporate responsibility and I think this is an opportunity to re-rate things – to make alerts that can benefit people, like a smartwatch that reminds you to get up and move.

What are some examples of technology that are popular now but may not last long?

One category where there is great innovation is aircraft. It’s a cool thing, but I’m trying to find a reason to buy one, and it’s actually a hobby for most consumers. Maybe it could deliver pizza or packages, it could take pictures from different angles, and there might be a business application for mapping terrain or workplaces. On a consumer basis, especially as it interacts with regulation, it is an interesting area to follow.

The other category is the one that so far has more business models than strict technological innovation: Personal Transfer. The two companies that have achieved the unique status are Bird and Lime, the electric scooter companies. It’s not in Philadelphia because it’s not legal here, but there are many other cities where, if you’ve visited before and after (scooter rental), the urban landscape is changing.

On the one hand, it makes sense to have personal mobility that can take less than Uber or taxis or cars, but on anthropocentric technology there is a lot of talk about restriction, legality and how to do that. This is where technological innovation is not so high technology, but an introduction to human behavior, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out in cities for personal transport.

This year, the theme at CES was “Innovation to Change the World”. Is this a common thread within consumer technologies?

The slogan at MIT is “mens et manus”, which is Latin for “mind and hand”. It reflects the value of knowledge, which can also be practical and useful. I think the issue of CES is consistent with this kind of value, the belief that innovations that strive to advance the technological frontier, while at the same time benefiting society through translation, are a great goal.

CES is about the future – seeing what is possible and stimulating ideas. It’s good as a society that people all over the world come to CES and it’s good for American innovation and leadership that want to come and expose people from all over the world. It is an opportunity to show the public and increase the visibility that we are not only doing things on a small scale, but also on things that are hard.

What kind of trends in consumer technology would you like to see in the future?

I would love to give more thought to the anthropocentric aspects of technology. This approach could help to distinguish the clean technology side, and many innovations could take place if human-led aspects were taken into account.

If I were a CEO of a technology company, I would try to think of a different strategy instead of just making the best technical products for CES. We want companies to reach these technical boundaries, but I suspect that when it comes to building the next $ 1 trillion company, it’s not just the technology frontier, but the way they behave and interact with technology , so that technology is as useful as it can be when integrated into our lives.

Record the expected technological costs in the US, organizers say

Provided by

University of Pennsylvania

Reference:

The Future of Technology Innovation in Consumers (2020, January 24)

retrieved on January 24, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-future-consumer-technology.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.