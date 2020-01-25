The FSU brass band offers to help the chiefs at the Super Bowl LIV sing war

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sport

As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Miami for the Super Bowl LIV, the FSU Marching Band has offered to take a short trip to help them sing war.

After the Chiefs punched their Super Bowl ticket to face the San Francisco 49ers, the Marching Chiefs tweeted to the Chiefs, “If you want the war song to be performed properly, we’re only a few hours away.”

Hey @Chiefs, if you want the war song to be done right, we are available and only a few hours away.

Open us up.

– Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs), January 19, 2020

Given how hot the tickets are for this game, this is probably a big no from the chiefs.

David Plack, director of the Athletic Bands and co-director of the Marching Chiefs, admits that it was a tongue-in-cheek message: “It is only my tongue to say that we are the originators. Nobody can do it better,” said Plack per The Tallahassee Democrat.