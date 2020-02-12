The French shipment Trailer: Wes Anderson returns with a star-studded cast

Our first look at it Wes Anderson’s “The French shipment” has finally arrived.

On Wednesday, Searchlight Pictures dropped the trailer for the much-anticipated 10th film by the acclaimed director. The film, which comes to the cinema this summer, follows a group of journalists in a weekly magazine in a fictional French city from the 20th century and brings to life a collection of stories published in the latest episode of “The French Dispatch”.

Like the other Anderson films, “The French Dispatch” includes a star-studded ensemble cast Timothy Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Owen wilsonand Jeffrey Wright. Bill Murray, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Elisabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan and yes even more, also star.

<noscript><iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/TcPk2p0Zaw4"></noscript>

The film, described as a ‘love letter to journalists’, is inspired by The New Yorker. In fact, editors and writers of the fictional magazine depicted in the film, apart from a few stories it publishes, are loosely based on those of The New Yorker. Anderson has been a fan of The New Yorker since his teens and has collected volumes from the 1940s magazine.

“The French Dispatch” is co-written by Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness. The upcoming film is Anderson’s 10th directing effort, following the acclaimed stop-motion adventure ‘Isle of Dogs’ from 2018. ‘The French Dispatch’ will be Anderson’s first live action film since 2015 ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’, that was nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Anderson.

Anderson has been nominated several times at the Academy Awards, but still has to win. Maybe “The French Dispatch” will make 2021 Oscars his year. After all, the film shows Timothee Chalamet in a bathtub.

“The French Dispatch” is coming to the cinema on July 24.

