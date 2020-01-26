One of Barack Obama’s chief advisors as president says voters have a “chilling” lack of interest in the case of political trial, which he blames on the “cynical calculation” of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

David Axelrod, the former chief strategist at Obama, met with a focus group of Democratic voters in Chicago on Friday in which he says the accusation “did not arise” until more than an hour after the discussion.

When he did, voters said they were “ready to move on” because the result of the Senate trial, in which Trump’s team began its defense on Saturday, was an inevitable conclusion.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Speaking to CNN, he said: “I was in a focus group this morning for the Policy Institute here at the University of Chicago with some Democratic voters in Chicago, and it was chilling to hear them talk about this.

“Because the political trial did not arise, nobody volunteered for 80 minutes in the focus group, and we are right in the middle of the test.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to a political trial after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to a political trial after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

“When it came up, they said, you know, it’s terrible what he did, the case has been proven, but we know how it will turn out, so we’re not really interested, we’re ready to move on.” “.

Axelrod said McConnell and the president were confident that this strategy would work, describing it as: “You can get hit here, get through this and the public will move on. It’s a cynical calculation, but it may not be an incorrect calculation. “

About 20 Republicans would have to vote with all Democrats to condemn the president and remove him from office, a very unlikely result.

Political analyst David Axelrod helped Barack Obama win in 2008 (Getty)

The political trial managers concluded their third day of opening arguments at the political trial trial on Friday, which attracted millions of viewers.

But the maximum audience of 11 million pales in comparison to the 20 million who tuned in to see former FBI director James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017, while 16 million saw former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen , testify before the House of Representatives Supervisory Committee in 2017. 2018.

.