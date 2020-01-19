New Delhi: Prior to the budget, former Secretary of Finance S C Garg suggested on Sunday a simplified structure of the personal income tax of four rates without ceasing or surcharge amid a growing clamor for moderation in the tax rate.

Following the reduction of the corporate tax rate in September, there has been a growing demand for reduction of personal income tax that has developed deformities over the years due to cessation and surcharge.

“The structure of the Corporation Tax has become reasonable and competitive during the current year. No further action is expected in this regard. There are quite a few important tax reforms, which must be carried out in the tax structure of Personal Income Taxes” , said. in a blog

There are up to eight slabs of income tax with the highest effective tax rate that exceeds 40 percent.

Emphasizing that the tariff structure should be reformed, Garg said, “a tax-free tariff structure for taxable income of less than 5 lakh, 5 percent in income of 5-10 lakh, 15 percent in income of 10-25 lakh, 25 percent in revenue of 25-50 lakh and 35 percent in revenue of more than 50 lakh would be a fairly simple and fair structure. ”

As there would be no cessations or surcharges, taxpayers would accept that structure, he said.

“The states would also consider this system non-distorting and their complaints that the Center will win at their expense would also be over. Income considerations would not be affected too adversely,” he said.

Garg, who played a decisive role in the design of three budgets, including an interim one, also suggested that it is time to abolish the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) by taking advantage of digital banking and record keeping.

“The appraised ones will be taxed by the income by dividends at the rates that correspond to them. You can also introduce a tax deduction at the source (TDS) for the distribution of dividends of more than Rs 10,000 to a person by a Company to a 20 percent rate, “he said.

He also said that long-term capital gains should continue to be taxed and rationalized only as part of the larger reforms in the imposition of capital gains.

Noting that the goods and services tax (GST) is still in progress, he said, maximum attention should be paid to complete the process of loading and comparing invoices and other necessary process reforms.

“While the underlying tax revenue situation is bleak, it is the right time to initiate much needed reforms in the tax structure,” he said.

Overall, he said, there is likely to be a deficit of Rs 3.5 to 3.75 lakh crore in the gross tax collection of the Center.

“Hoping that the Center can review transfers to States outside of the Center’s taxes (about 32 percent of the deficit), net taxes to the Center are likely to be short at Rs 2.5 lakh crore or 1.2 percent of GDP,” he said. . said.

The government had budgeted gross tax revenues of Rs 24.59 lakh crore.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.