Former CEO of Detroit Lions, Martin Mayhew, has many choices that he would like to see during his years in the organization. It is the decision he made in the 2014 NFL draft that haunts him the most.

Mayhew, who was Detroit’s General Manager from 2008 to 2015, chose Eric Ebron as number 10. Only three picks later, the All-Pro Defensive Device Aaron Donald was selected by the Rams.

Mayhew’s decision to pass on Donald, a two-time defensive player of the year, continues to bother Mayhew.

“I wish I had taken Aaron Donald with me,” Mayhew said of the Citizen Times. “This is not a blow to Ebron. I wish I had taken him with me. It is not a decision that will be made in a vacuum. We have spoken about many different scenarios and situations. Man, I wish I had taken him with me.”

Ebron never lived up to his status as a top 10 selection in Detroit. After 11 touchdowns in its four seasons, the Ebron Lions moved on. It was only when he left Detroit that the sporting bottleneck lived up to its potential and recorded 13 touchdowns in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Fortunately for Mayhew, he now has the chance to win a Super Bowl ring. He joined the San Francisco 49ers as a senior executive in 2017 and is now the vice president of the team for player staff.

If the 49ers win the Super Bowl LIV, Mayhew will receive the second Super Bowl ring of his career and his first as a manager.