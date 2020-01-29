The Forgotten Army Review: This Kabir Khan series on Amazon Prime is unforgettable

Note: **** (4 stars)

The sheer volume of emotional and physical distance that Kabir Khan covers in the 5 episodes of this tribute to the military value of the separatist army of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is mind-boggling. But Kabir is no stranger to impossible challenges. At Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he actually did Salman Khan ACT. Remember?

There is a gallery of competent actors who engage in their characters, much like the Indian prisoners of war in this film who lay down their arms in front of the Japanese in the hope that their country will be freed from British domination thanks to the new alliance. The policy of the forgotten army is complex. Kabir Khan does not hesitate to bite into these bitter policies of an era when Gandhi was God and self-governance was a religion. Exploring the most overlooked branch of the Indian freedom movement – the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army (INA) – this spellbinding series weaves a web of unforgettable images.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NG6PUj-TUfY (/ integrated)

The battle sequences are to die for, sort of. I was particularly impressed by the sequence where a young Indian Rasamma (T J Bhanu) is chased by a soldier from Gora and brutally raped, when suddenly hundreds of Japanese soldiers descend on bikes peddling with a passion that indicates determination.

A determined vision embraces the story of Kabir Khan. He negotiates his plot across two different time zones. In one, the young soldier Sodhi (Sunny Kausal, admirable) befriends and falls in love with a fellow soldier Maya (Sharvari Wagh) while guns, bombs and rhetorics explode in the background. In another time zone, Sodhi, who is now 70, and played by Commander M K Raina, interacts with his young journalist-grandson amidst the turmoil of student unrest in Burma.

Admittedly, the situation becomes too dramatic towards the end with the love story of Sodhi and Maya threatening to exceed the combative fulcrum of the film. However the assembly and the performances ensure a safe landing for this drama in full swing of flawless nationalism. Miraculously, the tone of Kabir’s narration leaps over the puddles of sentimentality and madness, while maintaining a tightly wired mood. Even when parts of the love story become predictable, Kabir infuses the familiar with a sense of ‘wonder.

Dozens of actors indulge their characters in a way that shows their commitment to bringing the atmosphere of passionate patriotism to life. Gender dynamics are fluidly introduced into the way in which INA men respond to the women’s wing. There is a particularly moving sub-plot about a flutist soldier unworthy of the south who learns to respect his female colleagues by his love for one of them. I would be delighted to see an entire film devoted to these two characters.

When the soldiers in this series greet each other, an electric current flows from one to the other and then to us in the audience.

While MK Raina and Rohit Chaudhary stand out as the oldest version of Sodhi and Sodhi’s best friend in the military, respectively, it is Sunny Kaushal who holds the dilator strands of the plot with his credible performance and often unbelievable. After seeing what Sunny did in this film on a forgotten chapter of the Indian freedom movement, I have to admit that Sunny is a better actor than his star brother Vicky Kaushal; his commitment to the script is singular.

The Forgotten Army is an admirable work of cinema with a canvas that welcomes generations of anguish for the raw agreement given to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by those who wrote the history books. Kabir Khan’s superbly designed series does not rewrite history. He throws a flight of passionate arguments and images in support of an unknown hero. The canvas is as big as the filmmaker’s ambitions. It’s a movie to watch on the big screen, not on the phone. This no longer serves the memory of Netaji.

.