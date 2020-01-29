TORONTO, JUNE 17: Kawhi Leonard # 2 of the Toronto Raptors holds the MVP Trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 4-2 and won the 2019 NBA final. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

Kawhi can be seen as the spirit animal of NBA fans. He doesn’t change his personality, he doesn’t try to attract unwanted attention, he’s humble and often relatable. But why is he so quiet? Is there a certain event that prevents Kawhi from opening up verbally and emotionally? Maybe it started in 2008. January 18, 2008 – Kawhi Leonard’s father was shot dead while washing cars in Compton, California.

Kawhi worked regularly in the car wash and his father’s death made everyone, even Kawhi, emotional. He decided to continue playing basketball with his high school team in the evening, but collapsed emotionally after the game. To this day in 2019, the murder of Kawhi Leonard’s father is still open, as a murderer or maybe even a suspect still has to be identified.

As a child, Kawhi was always considered calm and humble, but after the tragedy in which his father was involved, one can only believe that he took more time to think about life and really avoid any narrow path that could lead him to a life that brings something different than the beloved basketball game.

We know how the story continues from here. For his high school years, Kawhi attended Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California. He would take the Riverside team to a 30-3 record and be ranked number 8 in the high school class by little strikers, which would be good enough to finish 48th overall nationwide. Needless to say, we can put together the rest of his trip from there. But what drove him? He had to hurt himself for a few years that his father would never make him as successful as his career intended. However, since he is starting his own family, I can guarantee that he will live on his father’s legacy.