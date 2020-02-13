Indians were in a festive mood on Thursday after Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of co-founder of Infosys Narayan Murthy, was named the British Chancellor of the creditor following the sudden resignation of Sajid Javid.

Previously a MP from Richmond, Yorkshire, the appointment of 39-year-old Sunak was confirmed in a tweet by 10 Downing Street.

Shortly after the news came out, Javid went to Twitter to share a voice of confidence in Sunak, who will fill up his former shoes.

Javid’s departure is enormously upset in a turbulent time for Great Britain, just a few weeks after leaving the European Union on January 31, a process that has given the country an uncertain future.

Nevertheless, Javid happily shared a picture of him and Sunak from the December films, when the duo went to watch Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalkers in a theater.

“The strength is strong with the young Sunak,” Javid wrote as a compliment.

Sunak has been working under Javid since July July as the chief secretary of the treasury. The image that Javid shared was tweeted by Sunak on December 20. While it was being shared, Sunak had written: “Great night out with the boss – Jedi Master Sajid Javid #TheRiseOfSkywalker”

The tweet has collected hundreds of similar Twitter son.

Sunak was first elected to the UK parliament in 2015 and was previously Secretary of the Treasury, the second commander of the finance minister, who oversaw government spending. He went to the prestigious Winchester College before studying politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford. He also has an MBA from Stanford University in the United States.

