The football tournament brings international competitors to Polk

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Adult footballers from all over the world are in Polk County this weekend for Florida State Florida Classic Soccer Player.

110 teams from as far away as the United Kingdom, Peru competing in Polk County

The Florida Classic Soccer Tournament has a $ 1,000 prize pool

Polk Sports Marketing officials say it brings $ 2.5m into the economy

The tournament takes place at Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale.

Teams from as far away as Peru, the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago are competing. It is an adult football tournament for women, men and partner teams.

“We’ve only come for the challenge, the fun, we meet other people, we build relationships, relationships and that’s it,” said Stephen Choi-Yuen, a player on the 55-plus TNT X-Men team, one of three teams from Trinidad Tobago.

Choi-Yuen’s team have won three games since Sunday afternoon and are hoping to win the $ 1,000 cash prize.

“We believe that competition is good enough for our age group,” said Choi-Yuen. “We love the kind of reasons, and we love the competition. And we will feel that this gives us a level of exposure to play other international teams.”

There are about 110 teams and 2,500 players competing.

Sports Polk County Sports Marketing officials estimate the tournament contributes about $ 2.5 million to the local economy.

The toys are open to the public. Sixteen teams will play for the championships from 9am. until 1 pm Monday.

& nbsp;

[t] Tampa [t] Orlando [t] Florida [t] News [t] Community News [t] Local [t] Sports