The Florida prison guard reportedly poured bleach on the inmates' food

OCALA, Fla. – A Florida prison guard was accused on Saturday of pouring bleach into an inmate’s cup after the two quarreled.

Qualesha Williams, 28, was detained at the Lowell Correctional Institution, where she worked and was charged with food or water poisoning. She was released from prison. It is unclear whether she has a lawyer who can comment on the charge.

According to an interview with an agent from the Florida Department of Corrections, Williams admitted to putting a detergent in a cup, but said she would never hurt anyone on purpose. The state law enforcement agency said it had received a video in which Williams had argued with the inmate some time ago and said to the prisoner, “I have something for you,” the report said.

An official saw Williams spraying bleach on an empty cup while preparing breakfast for inmates, officials from the law enforcement agency said. She reportedly told an inmate that the tray with the food was special and set the cup aside.

The report said Williams volunteered to feed the lower cells of the two-story dormitory. The video shows how Williams picked up the food tray and passed other cells before placing it on a door flap in the inmate’s cell.

The report says Williams was seen on the food truck near the inmate’s cell door to hide her activities. The inmate said the cup smelled of bleach and alerted another officer who agreed.

The Ocala Star Banner reports that the prison has had numerous problems with officials and employees in recent years. In August, a federal lawsuit alleged that an inmate was beaten and paralyzed by four officers.

Copyright 2020 by Associated Press – All rights reserved.