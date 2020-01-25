The Florida legislative session will deal with abortion law and animal issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida legislators sometimes fight like cats and dogs. Now they are fighting for cats and dogs.

Legislators enter the third week of their annual 60-day meeting and the Senate enacts an abortion law that is controversial. However, the legislature is also taking a number of measures that are unlikely to produce “no” votes and are unlikely to result in legislature rejection.

Below are animal bills. A Senate committee is considering a bill to make sheltered animals and rescued animals the official pet of the state of Florida. That would put adopted cats and dogs next to the manatee as the official state mammal, the alligator as the state reptile, the Florida panther as the state animal, and the zebra wing as the state butterfly.

Another bill would prohibit the stealing of cats unless medically necessary. The legislator’s analysis of the bill says that people usually scratch cats to protect furniture and describes why cats should be able to hold onto their claws.

“A cat’s claws play an important role in various aspects of their lives. They use their claws to climb and keep their balance, to stretch fully, to reduce stress from kneading and to avoid danger,” it says in the analysis.

Another animal law would prohibit the leasing of pets. This is essentially the case when a pet dealer grants a customer a loan to pay for their pet, but then repossesses the pet when the loan cannot be repaid.

Another measure that is not expected to be vocal opposition: A Senate resolution would reject and condemn the supremacy of whites and any other philosophy that represents one group by race, gender, religion, skin color, or national origin over the other.

The resolution is not a law, but a strong message that the Senate does not like hatred.

“These philosophies conflict with the values, protection of the constitution and morals of the United States and the state of Florida,” the resolution said.

A bill that will force girls under the age of 18 to get a parent’s permission before they have an abortion will be examined by the Senate on Wednesday. It’s an issue that Democrats say is an erosion of abortion rights, and Republicans who say parents should be part of the decision if their daughters have a medical procedure that could affect them for the rest of their lives.

Senators can ask questions about the bill – and Democrats will get a ton of it – but won’t vote on the measure until the following week. Parliament is also ready to vote on a similar bill, but is likely to wait for the Senate version. Republican governor Ron DeSantis supports the measure.

The Full House will tackle a bill that would prevent insurance companies from using genetic test kits for their underwriting decisions. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Chris Sprowls, who will be the next speaker in the House of Representatives. He calls the measure a question of privacy.

The bill is designed to prohibit life, disability and long-term care insurers from refusing contracts or setting premiums based on markers that DNA home kits could detect.

And the Senate will pass a law that prohibits local governments from banning sunscreens that contain ingredients that some researchers believe are harmful to coral reefs. Key West is the only place in Florida to ban sun protection – an attempt to protect reefs that are important to the city’s economy and environment.

