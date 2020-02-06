The flights are resumed at Istanbul airport after the aircraft accident has been killed 3

ISTANBUL – The flights were resumed on Thursday at an airport in Istanbul after a Turkish aircraft slid off a runway, killed three people and injured dozens.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport resumed operations around 4 o’clock in the morning (0100 GMT), although delays and cancellations persisted.

On Wednesday evening, a Boeing 737 from Pegasus Airline landed from Izmir on the west coast of Turkey during strong winds and heavy rain and exceeded the runway. It slipped about 50-60 meters (yards) before falling into the ditch from a height of about 30 meters (98 feet), according to the city governor, Ali Yerlikaya.

The plane, with 177 passengers and six crew members, fell apart into three parts during the collision.

Yerlikaya, who spoke early on Thursday, said that all the injured were stable and that four people showed an “average” injury level.

The passengers were 22 people from 12 countries.

Pegasus Airlines changed its logo on Twitter to a black version and said it is “a priority to support the family members and friends who have lost loved ones.”

Soldiers guarded the wreck Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.