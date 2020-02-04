The Flash has a new zest for life after that crossover

The crisis is over, and now it’s time for things to get back to normal on The Flash. Kind of.

The end of the latest Arroverse crossover made things normal and then not at all normal when Oliver Queen died and restarted the multiverse in a single Earth-Prime. All superheroes now exist together, which is a great idea, unless you think about it too hard. Spoiler alert: some members of Team Flash think extremely hard about it.

The Flash returns tonight for its first episode after the crisis, which takes place after Oliver’s funeral but before Diggle (David Ramsey) and his family went to Metropolis (and before Diggle got that mysterious green box). Diggle makes a trip to Central City to “serve as guidance,” as Ramsey described it, “a way to grieve, but there is also a case, there is something to solve.”

The team is definitely struggling after recent events, some more than others, and we talked to showrunner Eric Wallace about how they all deal with the crisis and what will happen the rest of the season, especially now that they have all survived the thing that they were certain would not survive. Iris and Barry actually intended to say goodbye forever, and now they don’t have to do that anymore – something great, but at the same time a bit strange.

“Now that they’re not in crisis mode, things can settle down a little and they can live a new life,” Wallace told us. “And I think going through near-death experiences, that’s what Barry and Iris and the whole gang did, gives you a new zest for life, a new appreciation for life, so it allows some pleasure to come back because you know you, the first half … there are some heavy, heavy moments there and I love crying, and we love to make people cry, not that there won’t be crying in the second half, but not that much. ”

Wallace says that “different bets are coming” now that the crisis is over.

“It’s about a new world and says, what new world am I in, let me explore and what surprises await me?” he says. “Some surprises are good. Some are very nice, and then some are so shocking that it’s incredible. We get a big shock back at the end of our very first episode, and I’m very curious about what the audience will think.”

(And a big shock is right. We shouted a bit.)

The new world is going to hit Cisco particularly hard, because its own forces were extremely connected to the multiverse. Wallace says the changes “will make him question his entire existence, his entire place in life.”

He has a “big trip” to continue the rest of the season due to his connection to the multiverse.

“It is going to mess with him in a big way, and it will send him … he goes on a short walk, a stay, a journey to discover his place in this new world. And I think of everything the members of Team Flash, Cisco is going to do this the hardest and must do the most soul-searching – he and Barry in particular. ”

Wallace comes later in the season and says there is a two-part party that will address the issue to ensure that the show does not clear the story for six seasons with all the new history that Earth-Prime has created.

“We have a guest star. I will not reveal who a villain from the past of The Flash, from the first season, that we have not seen for a long time, and that person appears differently, but we do not know at first that is why we make mistakes on Team Flash, “says Wallace. “It leads us to a great story when this person comes back from the past. It lets us understand what it really means to live in a world that you thought you knew and not anymore.”

That story plays a major role in what Wallace says is the theme of the back half of the season: “You can make many mistakes if you are not open.”

The first episode back gets a bit funny with this new zest for life that Team Flash has, especially as Cisco unravels the changes and Wallace refers to the much lighter tone of the show in season one when describing it. But when we asked if the show generally returns to its lighter roots, Wallace says it’s “right in the middle”.

“I think the show grows up a bit. It was in his childhood in those first five seasons, and it got a bit dark, but the show now … Barry Allen is not the same person he was when he first became hit by lightning back in the pilot, “he says. “He is an adult, so the stories he experienced feel like stories that are a little more mature, so sometimes they are hilarious – some funny things are coming – sometimes they are absurd, but they are still going a bit more have … I will not say tense, people throw that term around and it is used too much, but if the first six and a half seasons were the early childhood of the show, we are certainly in the adolescence of the show now on the way to more maturity. ”

“So there will be more intense themes, but without losing the humor of it, because that’s a trademark of the show,” he continued. “Ralph and Cisco and even some Nash Wells, he’s doing some fun funny things this season. Plus that some of our guest villains are coming back from the past, or sometimes coming back in new and different ways, providing both humor and opportunities to respond to this new world after the crisis. “

The Flash also takes on a new role as the longest running Arrowverse show, now that Arrow has said goodbye. Wallace says that responsibility was something that was discussed a lot in the writers’ room.

“I told my writers that it is now up to us, you know what I mean? We take it very seriously. We want to honor the legacy Arrow that has been set up for us for these eight seasons, and it’s a big one. It’s a big great responsibility now to be the mother ship, as it were. But what that means is that in their early seasons we have to be as creative and courageous and experimental (as they were). ”

Wallace says he goes back to season one and two of Arrow and looks at how they have expanded their world, and feels that The Flash can do that now.

“So that’s what we’re going to do, try to expand the Arrowverse as much as possible, from a perspective of what we’re doing now, kind to everyone. It’s something we take very seriously, and it’s a very exciting challenge, and I think it has produced some of the biggest surprises you will see. ”

One of those surprises is Keiynan Lonsdale’s return as Wally West / Kid Flash, and apparently Wally is doing exceptionally well in an episode that, according to Wallace, is “extremely intense.”

“We filmed that episode. It’s phenomenal, I’m just going to put it there. You’ll see some growth and change in Kid Flash that I think has been a long time since both myself and Keiynan … we just giggled for it We are from, this is great, the buoys have been removed, we can do things with this character that we could not do before, how great is this? ”

And that is not only limited to Kid Flash.

“That’s a perfect example of how we approach the characters and the emotions and the stories,” says Wallace. “Hey, we can do things differently now because Crisis has changed everything. There is almost a new history in everything, so what does that mean?”

The flash starts to find out tonight at 8 p.m. on the CW.