The five biggest arguments in gaming: the function of Reader

A reader mentions the five evergreen topics that he always likes to argue about while gaming, from piracy to backward compatibility.

Many people enjoy gaming for endless high quality entertainment. Regardless of the system on which you play games, you can always be assured of a great line-up, with games that give you memories that will last a lifetime. But gaming has also produced a number of controversial topics. Here are my favorites …

Emulation / backward compatibility

My first experience with emulation was actually on the PC with Bleem. Back then, with a PlayStation console and a low-end PC, I was always wondering if it was really possible to play PlayStation games on my PC. Many people may remember the controversy with Bleem and how this essentially brought emulation to the stage in the late 90s. Emulation allows a separate system to simulate the inner workings of another system. It has become a great way to play games from formats from years ago that are currently unavailable, as well as from developers who are unfortunately no longer in business.

Even today, new emulators are created by people, allowing many games to be played that would otherwise not be played. Emulation is a subject that I have always liked to discuss and is a topic that will not go anywhere. Backward compatibility also makes it possible to use emulation to allow earlier generations of games to play on newer systems.

piracy

The only subject in games that is always assured that it is future-proof is piracy. Piracy itself is the illegal copying of a game without permission and has led video game companies to lose money. Piracy caused a great deal of commotion in the past, initially with the release of mod chips and jailbreak software for consoles, which were subsequently quickly tackled by various companies such as Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony. This eventually led to the creation of more effective prevention measures, such as DRM and always online requirements for games.

Modding

Modding is always shown both negative and positive. Many developers don’t seem to allow the modding of games, while some developers allow it. A major advantage of modding for a game is that the end user can make improvements or additions to the game, such as user-made maps, missions, weapons, vehicles and characters. However, this can also cause problems, such as cheating in online games, and questionable changes. It can also cause various problems such as copyright.

However, a lot of modding has shown that games can become more than they were intended. GTA Myrid Islands, for example, shows how modding can be done properly and shows the creativity that a community can bring into a game. The first game I ever modified was GTA 2, to which I added a bus and placed a siren on top. The mod would work but would also crash randomly.

cheating

This is a topic that was always seen as an absolute no for players and was once considered a shameful thing to do. However, this slowly began to change when cheats were shown to enable those who had difficulty completing a game to do so. A few games can be enjoyed more with cheats such as open world offline games such as GTA single-player and let the player do things like restore health, spawn vehicles and activate certain effects. Cheating will always be controversial for players, but it is also a great way to have fun with a game if you are bored with certain limitations.

Glitches, bugs and exploits

Glitches are when a game does something that it would not normally do, such as placing outside a map that allows you to explore the outside of a level and see things such as unused content. Bugs can also prevent a game from continuing the gamer or defeat a boss who would refuse to die. Exploitation in games can prevent people from losing or scoring more points than they should. There are also many other examples of games that do things they shouldn’t do, and I think this will make this a future-proof topic.

These are my five favorite controversial topics in video gaming and what I feel will remain future-proof for many generations.

By reader gaz be rot (gamertag)

