health

The first U.S. evacuee from China known to be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus was accidentally released from a San Diego hospital after an initial test revealed that the person was not infected.

The patient came to the US Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on a US State Department flight from Wuhan, China last week and was hospitalized with three other patients after showing possible symptoms of the virus. After a first CDC test showed that all four patients did not have the novel coronavirus, they were released on Sunday and returned to the 14-day federal quarantine at Miramar University of California, San Diego Health said in a statement.

“This morning, CDC staff informed San Diego Public Health that further tests have shown that one of the four patients tested positive for (novel coronavirus),” said a UC San Diego Health statement. “The confirmed positive patient was sent back to UC San Diego Health for observation and isolation until released by the CDC for release.”

Another person in Miramar was also hospitalized on Monday afternoon and tested for the coronavirus. Both patients are “fine and have minimal symptoms,” said UC San Diego Health.

The case of San Diego is the 13th in the US and the 7th in California. Eleven of these cases have been confirmed in people who recently traveled to Wuhan, China. The other two are cases of person-to-person transmission.