The heart of Tollywood’s star Vijay Deverakonda has become one of the highly anticipated releases of the year in the Telugu film industry. After getting a huge reaction to the poster and trailer, everyone is ready to release the first song of the romantic drama song.

Arjun Reddy, who shares an incredible 5.5 million followers on Instagram, has taken on her account in the video sharing app to announce the song’s name, date, and release date.

World Famous Lover: The First Song “My Love” from Vijay Deverakonda’s romantic drama to release this date

The actor and the poster of the song wrote: 1st song – “#MyLove Coming up :] January 20 – 4.05 pm #WorldFamousLover”

When we talk about the song poster, we meet Vijay and Izabelle Leite. While Vijay is busy listening to music and admiring Izabelle, the actress is lost in her own music world.

World Famous Lover is an anthological romantic drama with four different stories in one film. The film also features actresses Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna and Catherine Tresa.

The world of the famous lover is Kranthi Madhav and bankrupt K S Rama Rao under the Creative Commercials banner.

Music for the film was composed by Gopi Sundar.

World Famous Lover hits big screens on February 14 to mark Valentine’s Day.

