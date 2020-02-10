“The first slap I received from my husband felt like a dream” – Mercy Aigbe gives details of her failed marriage

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe shared details of her failed marriage in her last post on YouTube.

The renowned actress has finally opened her failed marriage to the estranged husband Lanre Gentry.

One can remember that Mercy Aigbe divorced her husband in 2018, citing domestic violence as the reason for the divorce.

“When the blow came for the first time, I felt like I was dreaming. I hadn’t expected it and was shocked beyond words. I didn’t know it was going to happen, but it was happening. The begging would come afterwards.

As soon as a man raises his hand to hit you, he will do it again and again. However, since it was my second attempt (in marriage), I was ready to get it going despite all the violence. I was there hoping and praying. I just wanted a happy home.

“The incident that broke the camel’s back was the one I almost died with. The beating was terrible. People often say that actresses don’t want to stay married. Who told them that? (You think) one Being a celebrity doesn’t make me human? Does being a celebrity mean I don’t want a happy home?

They say that actresses are promiscuous, but promiscuity is not a profession. When my breakup happened, it wasn’t easy because I’m a celebrity. I read a lot of things online. Some people even said I made it up. But nobody can tell me how to live my life, ”she said in the recent submission on her YouTube channel.

