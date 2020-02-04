Actor Vicky Kaushal says his next “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship” has a very interesting plot and will take advantage of the right horror note.

“Ho Bhoot …” is one of the most exciting movies I’ve worked on, it’s a completely new genre for me and I hope the audience loves this character as much as my previous ones, “said Vicky.

Here’s why Bhoot: the first part is one of Vicky Kaushal’s most exciting movies

“The script was very intriguing, and I am very happy to collaborate with Dharma Productions and Zee Studios International again after” Raazi. “The film has a very interesting plot, it will take advantage of the correct horror note for our audience,” he added.

In the horror movie, Vicky plays the role of a distressed shipping officer. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

The story revolves around an abandoned ship called Sea-Bird that lies abandoned along the coast. Vicky’s character will be seen saving a girl, which he thinks is real. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Dharma Productions.

“Last year ended with a high level of” Good Newwz “at the box office and 2020 will see us pass a new sheet. The efforts that everyone put into making this film have joined so well that we are very excited for the world to see” Bhoot … “” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO-Dharma Productions.

To this, Vibha Chopra, Head of Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, added: “We believe it has the potential to redefine the experience of watching an Indian horror movie. It is our fifth collaboration with Dharma and we have always pushed the envelope in terms of content. At Zee Studios International, we always seek to exceed our limits and this time we are entering the horror genre. “

Produced by Dharma Productions and distributed by Zee Studios International, “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship” will be released worldwide on February 21 and February 20 in the Middle East.

