The first iQoo smartphone in India offers 5G connectivity

The first iQoo smartphone is expected with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The first iQoo smartphone is expected with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

iQoo will soon launch its first phone for the Indian market and the device is confirmed to support 5G connectivity. “Get ready to witness 5G in India on our side soon. iQOO India # iQOOIndia #MonsterInside # 5GinIndia, “the company said in a tweet. According to another tweet shared by the brand, it looks like the coming phone will have liquid cooling.

Get ready to witness 5G in India from our side soon. IQOO India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 # iQOOIndia #MonsterInside # 5GinIndia pic.twitter.com/LbB7P73ESB

– iQOO India (@iQOO_In) 2 February 2020

Don’t be crazy #StayCool 😎😎😎iQOO India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Soon # iQOOIndia #StayCool #MonsterInside pic.twitter.com/pNLfbolTpC

– iQOO India (@iQOO_In) 3 February 2020

A special webpage has also been created where you can follow the updates regarding the introduction of the company in India. Recently, the Chinese company said it was the first to launch a phone that supports 5G connectivity in India because the device will have the latest Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm. IQoo also has plans to launch a 4G version of the telephone.

IQoo was initially launched in China in February last year as a sub-brand of Vivo. However, it will enter the Indian market as a separate entity. Gagan Arora, director of iQoo India – Marketing had previously said that the new phone would have the ‘best in class technology’ with regard to the battery and would also come with fast 44W Super Flash Charge. In India, the BBK group now has five brands – OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Realme and iQoo. The exact launch date of the upcoming iQoo smartphone in India has yet to be revealed by the brand.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.