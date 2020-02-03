The first images from ‘Olanda Vision’ by Elizabeth Olsen confirm rumors

The first images of WandaVision by Elizabeth Olsen confirm the early rumors about the children of Vision and Scarlet Witch in the series.

While early rumors speculated that WandaVision by Elizabeth Olsen would have the twins she has with colleague Avenger Vision, the first images from the series confirm their appearance. Fans of comic books will know that Scarlet Witch and Vision had twins – Speed ​​and Wiccan – together who later grew up to be their own heroes. Speed’s powers are similar to Scarlet Witch’s brother Quicksilver, while Wiccan’s skills allow him to tap magic.

The images of WandaVision by Elizabeth Olsen showed the couple in a number of sitcom-inspired scenes from the 50s to the 90s until the two are above a pair of cribs while two pacifiers float above them. Other scenes also showed children’s artwork attached to a refrigerator. Given that other early reports claimed that Disney had cast two eight-year-old actors to join WandaVision, it seems likely that we will see young versions of Speed ​​and Wiccan in the series. Watch the recording from WandaVision by Elizabeth Olsen below.

Are you looking forward to seeing the twins in WandaVision by Elizabeth Olsen? Do you think we will see their powers? Sound out in the comments below!

WandaVision revolves around Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after the events of Avengers: Endgame and is supposed to follow the character after she has created an idyllic world in which the vision of Paul Bettany is still alive. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also confirmed that WandaVision will lead directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whereupon Elizabeth Olsen will once again fulfill her role as Scarlet Witch. The first half of the series will follow signals from several sitcoms over the decades, while the second half is said to be a Marvel blockbuster.

WandaVision plays Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn as a curious neighbor.

WandaVision is scheduled for the premiere at Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. Keep up to date with the latest news about Elizabeth Olsen and the upcoming Marvel Studios series.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.