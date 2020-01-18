The first big test for 2020? Not Iowa, but a little race at the Texas House

KATY, Texas – Beto O’Rourke is broadcasting live streams again. Joe Biden and Julián Castro make themselves felt. Mike Bloomberg knocked on the doors and external groups placed TV advertisements. Shortly before the first big competition in 2020, everything is at stake.

Not in Iowa. This is only for a single seat in the Texas House.

“This is one of the most important elections currently taking place in the country,” said O’Rourke, who has been running for the Democrat race in Eliz Markowitz since the end of his own presidential campaign in November, also with Castro on Saturday.

The result of the run-off on January 28 near Houston – a week before the Iowa campaign – in an ethnically diverse district with 220,000 residents will not change the balance of power in the GOP-controlled Texas Capitol. But like other special elections since President Donald Trump took office, this election is seen as more important: than the first term of the year, which could signal bigger trends for November.

It’s a track, Republicans say, but it’s also easy to understand why an obscure race is a tempting test ground for Texas House District 28.

Does an accused president drive out suburbs who are vital to his re-election? Trump won this lawn in 2016 with 10 points. Can Democrats Really Beat the Nation’s Biggest Red State? If they win this race, they will move within eight seats after recapturing the Texas House. Does the GOP have problems with minority voters? The surrounding county of Fort Bend is often referred to as the most diverse in America.

The elections are an outlet for Democrats who are already waiting for November to finally arrive, but they also reflect the remarkable level of funds and national forces that are ready to flood the legislative races. Aside from the White House, the biggest prize for Republicans and Democrats could take control of state houses this year – after the 2020 census, US voting cards will be redrawn and the party in power can work out electoral advantages for the next decade ,

This can get lost for voters, and it’s also unclear how much this race says about Trump and its ramifications. Republican candidate Gary Gates says that when he has been knocking on the door in the past two months, fewer and fewer voters want to speak about the president. “All of that kind of faded away. It wasn’t that strong, ”he said.

Nevertheless, Republican Dennis Bonnen, spokesman for the Texas House, was caught last summer when he secretly confided to a conservative activist that Trump had “killed” us in urban and suburban neighborhoods. He hits the 150 houses one day ,

Special elections have turned into nationally-monitored battlefields in the Trump era, especially among Democrats who are looking for signs that voters are fed up with a combative presidency. In September, the Republicans held a special election for a North Carolina House of Representatives, including Trump, who personally appealed to voters, although the narrow victory still gave warning signals to the GOP regarding a suburban revolt.

Trump did not take part in the race in Texas. But on a Saturday, the living room of a two-story suburb in Katy was reminiscent of a house party in Iowa for a presidential candidate. O’Rourke climbed onto the living room furniture to light dozens of volunteers, some of whom squeezed next to a breakfast spread with muffins adorned with tiny “Beto for America” flags.

Biden caused a sensation when he supported Markowitz, and Bloomberg paused in his own Texas campaign to run through a quarter with her. A National Democratic group called Forward Majority, which spends millions of dollars nationwide to turn over GOP-controlled state houses, spent $ 400,000 on the race, at least four times what the group spent on any other district in Texas in 2018.

The expense included a television commercial that reiterated the 2000 allegations that Gates, who adopted 11 children, had abused some of his children. The state investigators for the good of the child finally dropped the case, and Gates contradicted the allegations.

Fort Bend County is not unfamiliar with the political spotlight – it is home to Tom DeLay, the former majority leader of the Republican House. Pierce Bush, the 33-year-old grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush, running here for Congress. The seat of the State House opened when John Zerwas, one of the House’s most powerful moderate Republicans, stepped down for a senior university position.

In November, Markowitz took 39% of the top spot in an open special election campaign, well below the result that the rest of the votes were shared between Gates and other Republicans.

“Special elections are unique creatures that don’t necessarily predict anything,” said James Dickey, leader of the Texas Republican Party.

Associated Press journalist John L. Mone contributed to this report.

