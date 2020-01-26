Although Sonic the Hedgehog is still a few weeks before the release, he has had a damned ride through its development. The two most notable moments were the terrible first design and the subsequent delay and redesign triggered by the outcry from the fans. At this point, Sonic the Hedgehog seems to have recovered from its terrible disclosure. Many of us are just looking forward to finally seeing the movie when the screenings open on February 13th and we find out if the spirit is enough to justify the delay. However, based on the main voice comments on the first audience screening, it looks like we have a winner in our hands. Ben Schwartz, the voice behind Blue Blur’s film debut, recently tweeted about Sonic the Hedgehog’s first screening in the audience.

We saw @SonicMovie in front of an audience for the first time today and it was very special. I can’t wait for everyone to watch this film. #SonicMovie

?: Getty & friends pic.twitter.com/AgpUCT4dhG

– Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 26, 2020

In his excitement about playing Sonic, Schwartz has always loved the film, but at least one other theater-goer reported that it was a good time to see Sonic the Hedgehog. Kevin Polowy, moderator and senior correspondent at Yahoo Entertainment, delivered enthusiastic comments from his two daughters.

You may have heard it, but my girls loved it. Especially these sonic jokes. That was her criticism. “Loved it! It was so funny! … especially these sonic jokes! “

– Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar), January 26, 2020

It’s been a long, long road for Sonic the Hedgehog, but the movie couldn’t be finished yet. A fun family film that is nothing more than a good time would be a win for Sonic, a win for the talents behind the film, and a win for video game-based cinema in general.

Will you see Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters in February? Are you satisfied with the redesign? Let us know your hopes for the film in the comments.