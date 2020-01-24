The first Alaska retail pot shops are given the opportunity to approve use on site

JUNEAU, Alaska – The first marijuana shops in Alaska where customers can participate have received approval, making them the national leaders. The visions for the rooms range from a living room to a brewery-style tasting room with a TV where you can watch football games.

According to Morgan Fox, a spokesman for the National Cannabis Industry Association, the growth of so-called cannabis lounges or cafes in places where it is allowed, such as in some cities in California, can be limited by zone and ventilation requirements and smoking restrictions.

“I don’t see it as something that is multiplying. But there should definitely be something and there should be options for social consumption, especially because public consumption is still illegal,” he said on Friday.

An important consideration when regulators considered the Alaskan mission a few years ago was to provide a place for tourists to attend. On a particular summer day, it is not uncommon for several large cruise ships to stop in cities in southeast Alaska, such as Juneau and Ketchikan, and tourists flock to downtown sidewalks and buses to take them to the sights or adventure activities they have booked.

Ayme Zantua, a co-owner of Cannabis Corner outside of Ketchikan, one of the two retail stores approved for on-site use by regulators on Thursday, said that some tour operators had expressed interest in getting people there, and she said that they are open to it.

The company, which she said has primarily helped residents, is located approximately 16 kilometers north of the cruise ship’s docks. There is talk of another dock to be built, she said.

Cannabis Corner plans to open the consumer area sometime next month. She said the mood will be comfortable and cozy, with sofas, a fireplace, and a high table and stools – a mix of living room and coffee bar styles.

“We don’t want people to feel like they’re diving at all,” said Zantua.

On Thursday, the marijuana control board voted 3-2 to allow Cannabis Corner and GoodSinse to be used in Fairbanks. Christopher Jaime and Loren Jones, who each hold the body’s public safety and health seats, voted against. Jaime said he has ongoing concerns about the on-site use. Jones didn’t speak in his voice.

Chris Lindsey, director of government relations under the Marijuana Policy Project, said that some cities in other states have approved such measures, but this was the first state permit.

Aware of the spotlight associated with one of the first permits, Zantua expects its company to introduce it slowly, including the possibility that locals wishing to use the on-site area will be dropped and will drive home. The store is on a bus route, she said.

“We are very strict at first until we get a good feeling for everything because all eyes are on us. We want to protect the community and have this cool opportunity for people,” she said. “We don’t know what will happen next becomes. It is new to everyone. “

Local consumption regulations came into force after years of discussion last year. They demand that the consumption areas are either separated from the rest of the property by a secure door and a separate ventilation system, or are outdoors. Employees must be able to monitor consumption in smoke-free areas, and employees must not introduce products that were not bought on site.

Both companies approved Thursday’s plan to smoke customers or consume food.

Daniel Peters, co-owner of GoodSinse, assumes that it will be open in the summer and, if possible, earlier. He sees the establishment of their on-site area as a brewery-tasting room with large couches, a long table, a television to watch football matches on Sundays and a “show grow” where people can see part of the growing area premises.

He initially expects the residents to be very interested, but also hopes that one of the country’s first approved shops will also attract tourists.

“Especially if I’m already planning a trip to Alaska, my goal would be to see it for myself if I were a tourist,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.