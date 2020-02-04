The firm linked to Shah Rukh Khan and 2 others get their assets worth Rs 70 million attached to ED

The assets of the Knights of Calcutta of Shah Rukh Khan, owned by Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd., have been attached to the Compliance Directorate (ED). The ED has attached those assets that are worth more Rs. Rs 70 million. These assets belong to three entities, one of them is the company that owns KKR.

ED has attached these assets because they are under the money laundering probe scanner connected to the Rose Valley Ponzi scam case. It has been said that this is one of the biggest financial frauds in the country. It emerged in 2013 in West Bengal and shocked the nation. In addition to West Bengal, it also affected the states of Assam and Bihar.

Multiple Resorts Pvt Ltd, Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s College and Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd are the three entities whose assets have been attached. It was reported that the central investigation agency stated: “The movable and immovable properties belonging to several entities and persons who received funds from the Rose Valley group and related entities that have a book value of ’70 .11 million rupees have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Law (PMLA) “.

With around 11.87 million rupees of funds in Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd., the total amount of the bank accounts of the three entities is Rs 16.20 million. The IPL team of Shah Rukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders is owned by The Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd and its directors are Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, actor Juhi Chawla’s husband, Jay Mehta, KKR CEO, Venkatesh Mysore and two others.

KKR CEO Venkatesh Mysore was already questioned by the ED office in Kolkata in October last year.

