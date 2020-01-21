The fine Gael candidate Catherine Noone accused voters of getting a grip on a deleted tweet

A Fine Gael candidate came under fire after telling voters to “get a grip on” because she warned her campaign bus was blocking pedestrians.

Senator Catherine Noone shared a picture of her Volkswagen camper van from 1967, which had been repacked on Saturday for her campaign offer.

The photo of the applicant from Dublin Bay North showed live reports of the van parked in Killester in front of The Beachcomber Pub in Dublin.

But outraged voters quickly pointed out that the bus was parked on a footpath and may be blocking access for people with disabilities.

A woman said, “Well done, parked on the footpath, not a thought for wheelchair users or visually impaired pedestrians who are really ruthless. Expect more from candidates.”

Fine Gael’s Catherine Noone shared a picture of her 1967 Volkswagen motorhome

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Well-known disabled activist Joanne O’Riordan added: “As a person who uses a wheelchair EVERY DAY, this picture is shocking!

“People like you who don’t deny me and others the right to a more accessible environment.

“Your actions and your total inactivity complicate the lives of people with disabilities.”

When worried locals continued to abuse Senator Noone for the shady parking, she threw back a Twitter user.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, she said: “Access, you have to see the area where it was parked, cars always park there.”

Fein Gael Catherine Noone is now tweet deleted

Continue reading

Related articles

This statement met with an angry reaction in which a man tweeted: “Your arrogance knows no bounds. We don’t need people like you in the Dáil, we’ve had nine years of it.”

Ms. Noone, who has been working at the Seanad since 2011, rowed back the same evening and admitted that she shouldn’t have parked on the footpath.

She tweeted: “I’m sorry, I really didn’t know it was parked on a footpath, I wasn’t there at the time and the photo was sent to me.

“I know it’s my responsibility. I realize that it was obviously so now. I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.