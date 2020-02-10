The finalists of the USA Olympic team have been determined

Photo: usab.com

The U.S. men’s 44-member national basketball team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been announced.

The finals consist of only 12 players, so most finalists at the Olympics do not play for Team USA.

Some will remove their name from the exam at some point, while others will not make the final cut.

“This is the first step in US basketball to identify the 12 players who will represent the United States as members of the 2020 US Olympic team in Tokyo,” said US basketball director Jerry Colangelo.

“As the NBA season progresses, we will continue to monitor all athletes. Obviously, selecting the 12-man USA squad will be an extremely challenging and difficult process, and we will try again to select the best possible team to represent our country, and we hope that they will successfully complete our difficult mission of asserting themselves as Olympic champions for the fourth consecutive Olympiad, ”said Colangelo.

Here is the full list of candidates for Team USA’s Olympic squad:

Bam Adebayo (Heat)

(Heat) LaMarcus Aldridge (Spores)

(Spores) Harrison Barnes (Kings)

(Kings) Bradley Beal (Wizard)

(Wizard) Devin Booker (To sunbathe)

(To sunbathe) Malcolm Brogdon (Pacemaker)

(Pacemaker) Jaylen Brown (Celts)

(Celts) Jimmy Butler (Heat)

(Heat) Mike Conley (Jazz)

(Jazz) Stephen Curry (Warrior)

(Warrior) Anthony Davis (Lakers)

(Lakers) DeMar DeRozan (Spores)

(Spores) Andre Drummond (Cavaliers)

(Cavaliers) Kevin Durant (Networks)

(Networks) Paul George (Clippers)

(Clippers) Draymond Green (Warrior)

(Warrior) James Harden (Rocket)

(Rocket) Montrezl Harrell (Clippers)

(Clippers) Joe Harris (Networks)

(Networks) Tobias Harris (76ers)

(76ers) Gordon Hayward (Celts)

(Celts) Dwight Howard (Lakers)

(Lakers) Brandon Ingram (Pelican)

(Pelican) Kyrie Irving (Networks)

(Networks) Lebron James (Lakers)

(Lakers) Kyle Kuzma (Lakers)

(Lakers) Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

(Clippers) Damian Lillard (Blazer)

(Blazer) Brook Lopez (Dollar)

(Dollar) Kevin Love (Cavaliers)

(Cavaliers) Kyle Lowry (Birds of prey)

(Birds of prey) JaVale McGee (Lakers)

(Lakers) Khris Middleton (Dollar)

(Dollar) Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

(Jazz) Victor Oladipo (Pacemaker)

(Pacemaker) Chris Paul (Thunder)

(Thunder) Mason Plumlee (Nuggets)

(Nuggets) Marcus Smart (Celts)

(Celts) Jayson Tatum (Celts)

(Celts) Klay Thompson (Warrior)

(Warrior) Myles Turner (Pacemaker)

(Pacemaker) Kemba Walker (Celts)

(Celts) Russell Westbrook (Rocket)

(Rocket) Derrick White (Spores)

James tries to form a historic fourth US Olympic team that would connect him with Carmelo Anthony for most of a US player’s appearances.

Durant and Paul want to join James, Anthony and David Robinson as the only three-time male Olympic athletes in the United States.

All 12 members of the 2019 U.S. World Cup team are finalists, including Barnes, Brown, Joe Harris, Lopez, Middleton, Mitchell, Plumlee, Smart, Tatum, Turner, Walker and White.

After finishing seventh at the World Cup, Team USA is expecting to catch up as it tries to win its fourth Olympic gold medal in a row.

Team USA is coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

“I’m looking forward to coaching the US Olympic team and I’m excited about the potential and opportunities this team offers,” said Popovich. “Everyone who follows international basketball knows that there are many really good players from all over the world, and that is why there are many excellent national teams. International basketball has improved a lot since the days of the Dream Team. The 2020 Olympics will be a real competition, and there are many teams that will have a legitimate attempt to win gold. “

The USA assistant coaches are Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks head coach, and Jay Wright, Villanova University head coach.