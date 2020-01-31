The filmmaker remembers Kobe Bryant, the storyteller

LOS ANGELES – While fans in Kobe Bryant mourn the loss of an icon worldwide, people can tackle this tragedy in a variety of ways by watching or re-viewing the Showtime documentary from 2015. Muse. Through Bryant’s own words, the film delves into the psyche of the late basketball legend.

muse The filmmaker and director Gotham Chopra met Bryant about 10 years ago. They met through friends, are about the same age and both are proud fathers. The die-hard Celtics fan and the Lakers star combined with their shared love of the game.

“The basketball nerd in me is like sitting down with Kobe Bryant and watching the game. Are you kidding me? This is where he and I started our friendship, ”said Chopra.

Chopra said Bryant always had plans for a life after basketball in the beginning. He was obsessed with documentaries and wanted to work together, but all they had to do was invent the story.

“When he broke his Achilles in 2013, he texted me that evening and said, ‘Hey man, I think we have our conspiracy. ‘As a filmmaker, you’re always looking for structure, so that was our structure,’ said Chopra.

Like so many others, Chopra experienced the intensity of Bryant’s drive and work ethic firsthand. He said they fought and it was tiring, but it also made the filmmaker grow.

“He didn’t have to understand the film or the scene, he had to understand the artist’s mind,” said Chopra. “Kobe was an artist, and basketball happened to be his canvas. That was something very revealing to me, that’s how he acted. And again, it’s something I’ve tried to imitate in my life.”

Chopra worked on other sports documentaries like Showtime Sports, Shut up and dribble and documentaries on other titans in sports, such as six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

“Kobe has been an incredible catalyst in my life, both personally and professionally,” said Chopra.

Headstrong, relentless, competitive – all the words people would use to describe Bryant in the square. But in his next chapter, Chopra saw him pass over.

“I think when he went into this next chapter of his life as a storyteller, he made a lot of calls and he just picked out the brains of the best creators out there,” said Chopra.

A life that lived so fully and lost so tragically, along with eight others, each with its own story.