Review Street Dancer 3D Box Office- Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal

directed by: Remo D’Souza

manufacturer: T Series

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Review: The movie will dance on the way to the 100 Crore Club

Review of Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Expectations

Every time Remo D’Souza made a dance movie, it hit the bull’s eye. His latest dance film ABCD 2 starring Varuna, Shraddhy and Prabhudheva was actually 100 Crore. Now, after 5 years, expectations are only higher.

Review of Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Impact

I watched an 8:00 screening of the film in the middle of more than 50% of full theater. Although the show was interrupted for technical reasons, the spirit of the audience remained intact. The paying public encouraged and applauded during several parts of the film, giving this point a clear and loud character.

Because Street Dancer 3D is a celebration of dance and dancer, you should be wrong if you expect a thick and layered storyline from the movie. Just go to dance and emotion and you come out with a smile on your face. And it’s not that there is no story at all. It’s nice to be honest and have enough moments to touch your emotional side.

Cinematography is excellent and 3D adds value to the overall feeling. The dance was amazingly choreographed. Whether it is Varun, Shraddha, Nora or Prabhudheva, everyone will do what you expect them to do. Dharmesh and Punit Pathak are also excellent at their moments.

However, Street Dancer 3D lacks a number of factors, one of which is music. In a film like this, music plays a huge role, and since no film composition with the exception of “Ajj koi duaa karo” makes an impression, the impact remains limited. The second is that it’s another Bollywood movie that literally killed the Punjabi language. After hearing the talks in Punjabi that Varun said, I was happy to say, “Itna galat kaise ho sakte ho bhai?” That is not the case, even the legendary Punjabi actress such as Nirmal Rishi has been forced to speak improperly formulated dialogues.

Next time a Bollywood writer working on Punjabi dialogues, please come to me, but do not write the Punjabi, a krishl, please.

Review Treasury Street Dancer 3: The Final Decision

Overall, Street Dancer 3D will enjoy and enjoy the audience. Dueling with Panga and Tanhaji’s competition in Maharashtra will limit its overall value for BO. A free week does not bring any benefits, but it will still be a good sign. While a 100 crores + The business for the film is given, it can focus on near life 125 crores.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!