The film of Vidhu Vinod Chopra on the leaves of Kashmiri Pandit Veteran of BJP LK Advani Tearful eyes

Veteran Party leader Bharatiya Janata (BJP), LK Advani, was moved while watching “Shikara: The Untold Story of the Cashmere Panditas” by the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

In a video that has gone viral, the veteran politician is seen trying to hold back tears when the movie ends, even when Chopra gets up, kneels beside him and tries to comfort Advaniji.

Shikara: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film about the leaves of Kashmiri Pandit Veteran of BJP LK Advani Watery Eyes

“Shikara” is based on the lives of Kashmir gangs who were forced to flee their homes in the Kashmir valley in the early 1990s, following the Islamist insurgency. The film tells the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through the fictional story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essay by Aadil Khan) and his wife Shanti (essay by Sadia).

The film is very close to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who put on the director’s hat for the first time since 2007 when he performed “Eklavya: The Royal Guard”.

With Aadil Khan and Sadia in leading roles, Shikara premiered in theaters on February 7.

